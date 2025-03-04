The Celtic talent has made the move to the Scottish Championship to play for a Hoops icon.

A Celtic talent has shared his delight in getting to work with a Hoops hero at his new club - with one star proving a big mentor.

Only the best of the best in Scotland will get the chance and have the mentality to play Celtic on a regular basis. One of the men who managed to do that with aplomb is Scott Brown, who installed a winning mentality in many of his teammates during a trophy laden era in Glasgow’s east-end.

He has now moved into management and started out at Fleetwood Town after time as a player-coach at Aberdeen. Brown is now in post at Ayr United where he is leading the Honest Men on a charge for the Championship title and Premiership promotion. To aid him in that quest, he has gone to Celtic to sign a player for his rank.

Celtic keeper reinforcement

Joshua Clarke has signed for Ayr on loan for the rest of the season after being in and around the first team set-up with Brendan Rodgers’ side. He is the fifth keeper Brown has used this season, after Harry Stone and Robbie Mutch were benched in Saturday's 4-1 rout over Airdrie that Clarke debuted in.

He has been able to learn from Kasper Schmeichel this term who has proven a big mentor for the keeper, who is buzzing to have joined Brown’s team. He told the Scottish Sun: "I was delighted to hear that there might be an opportunity to come and play some games at Ayr.

"Everything happened quite quickly. The manager here has been fantastic with me. Even during the communication with Celtic he's been really good. I know the gaffer is well respected at the club. I look forward to playing a few more games and I'll do my very best to help get Ayr promoted.

"I've basically been part of the first-team environment for the last year or so at Celtic. It's been great to learn off Kasper Schmeichel. I've been with them every day. Learning off the guys like him, Scott Bain and Stevie Woods, the goalkeeper coach, they have just been fantastic for me."

Brown’s Ayr delight

Celtic legend Brown was delighted with the way his team went about routing the Diamonds, hailing Clarke a ‘livewire.’ He added to club media: "We had a big decision to make, we've chopped and changed goalies and if we could've got Josh at the start of the season by all means we would've done, we wanted to keep him.

"We all know what Josh is about, he's a fantastic character about the place, he's well driven, he works extremely hard and he wants the best for his footballing career. You want somebody like that who's a livewire about the place. It's a huge result for us to get three points in front of our home fans after the disappointment of last weekend against Livingston.

"It's a huge week for us, with three games and going to Hampden, which is a huge pitch. The lads are going to have to work extremely hard again."