The clubs are worlds apart on and off the pitch. While Celtic have a bank account the envy of many and hot favourites to win another Treble this season alongside Champions League success, Rangers are toiling. They are 16 points behind their rivals after a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell at the weekend and the Hoops’ 5-2 success over St Mirren.

They are also out of the Scottish Cup, lost the Premier Sports Cup final and only have the Europa League as a saving grace for their campaign. All of that has contributed to Barry Ferguson coming in as interim manager with Philippe Clement sacked following a 2-0 loss to the Buddies.

There has only been one title glory for Rangers in the top flight since demotion to the lower leagues in 2012 with some Scottish Cup and League Cup trophies in that time too. It falls below the standard fans expect, however, and Andy Walker has made a startling claim amid that frustration.

He says it was only a short while ago that it was Rangers who actually had the sizeable wage upper hand on the Hoops. Walker claimed on Go Radio: “It's not so long ago and I don't know if it still is. Rangers had a bigger wage bill than Celtic. You can spend all the money you want if you're not getting the right character, if you're not getting the right player with the ability to cope with the demands here, then you're throwing money away.”

“Time and time again, Celtic will go and spend one, two, three million on a player and sell them for seven, eight, nine, ten or more. And Rangers, I think, looking at some of the players that they've done business with over the last number of years, letting people go to the end of their contracts. We've spoken about it for so long. It's been an astonishing lack of business practice off the park.”

Yang impresses

One player who impressed the pundit in the Celtic win over St Mirren was Yang. The South Korean winger has hit form of late and scored again as his side marched to another win. Walker reckons Yang falls into the realm of super sub at Parkhead. He added “Great to see someone who hasn't really got, you know, a regular spot. He was given a chance, and he took it. And that's always good to see.

“You want players who are determined to make their mark. The level of competition to get in to the starting 11 for big games for every week. I think that tells you a lot about Celtic at the moment.

And Yang, I think will show that, you know, if he's not going to play in a big game, he's the type of guy that could come on and, you know, make his mark as a substitute.”