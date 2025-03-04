The former Hoops star continues to struggle while Fulham defend Calvin Bassey against ‘abhorrent’ abuse.

After another weekend of Scottish Premiership action, Celtic and Rangers found themselves on the end of contrasting results. While the Hoops emerged triumphant from a seven-goal thriller against St Mirren, Rangers were issued a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Motherwell.

While the action takes a short break, we’ve rounded up some of the latest news headlines for the clubs.

Kyogo Furuhashi post Celtic woes continue

Many Celtic fans, neutrals and professionals alike were left surprised when it was revealed that the club were in talks over selling Kyogo Furuhashi this year. Following the return of Jota, the Hoops green lit the Japanese star’s exit to Rennes, pocketing £10 million from the sale.

However, things have not been going to plan for Kyogo over in France. After barely missing a match under Brendan Rodgers and contributing ten league goals, the 30-year-old is now struggling for minutes with his new side.

Kyogo has made one start and one substitute appearance so far with the Ligue 1 team, and was left on the bench during the last two fixtures. It seems the goal-getter is not a favoured option under new manager Habib Beye, who came in to replace the departed Jorge Sampaoli.

Journalist Justin Favre has written for French outlet Jeunesfooteux that it ‘would not be surprising’ to see Kyogo opt to leave Rennes already in the summer due to his lack of game time.

“A casting error? Not a choice by Habib Beye who prefers to rely on Arnaud Kalimuendo at centre forward, Furuhashi will have to be patient,” Favre wrote. “In our opinion, it would not be surprising to see him pack up and leave during the next transfer window. The fact remains that some choices are enough to leave you with regrets.”

Fulham condemn racist and homophobic abuse aimed at ex-Rangers star

Former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey has been subject to ‘abhorrent’ racist and homophobic abuse following Fulham’s FA Cup win over Manchester United.

The two Premier League sides met in the fifth round of the competition on Sunday and Bassey opened the scoring to put the pressure on United. The clash ended in a penalty shootout win for Fulham, sending them into the quarter-finals.

However, the occasion was soured as online abuse was directed at Bassey after the match. Fulham have released an official statement condemning the targeted comments towards the Nigeria international.

“Fulham Football Club is utterly appalled at the racist and homophobic abuse received and subsequently shared by Calvin Bassey on social media after yesterday’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.

“We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them.

“Fulham Football Club is committed to maintaining a firm stance against all forms of discrimination and remains dedicated to fostering an environment of respect and inclusion.”

The abuse directed at Bassey follows several other recent cases involving both men’s and women’s players.