The attacker first arrived at Celtic in 2023 but chances on the whole have been limited.

Marco Tilio has told Brendan Rodgers what he’s getting once he returns to Celtic at the end of his loan back home.

The Australian winger joined the Hoops in 2023 from Melbourne City but arrived carrying an injury and has so far played just twice for the Hoops. He’s spent since early 2024 back on loan in Australia and after overcoming more injury woe in the A-League, Tilio has scored four times with four assists since January in the league as he hits form.

Tilio is due back at Celtic this summer, where his contract does not expire until 2028. Now addressing his future, the attacker has told boss Brendan Rodgers that he’s in a better position to fight for a place in Glasgow, and is now getting a more complete plus mature player than the one that was initially signed just under two years ago.

Celtic player on Parkhead future

Speaking to the A-League’s website, Tilio said: “If I’m being completely honest, I think I’m in a better position now than what I was back then. I’ve matured a lot in the last couple of years. I had my first injury going over to Scotland, and pretty much ridden all those waves, and here I am now.

“I feel more mature. I feel more a complete player now, and understanding of the game a lot better. (I) speak to obviously team managers, and there’s a loans manager who reaches out after most games. We’re back and forth in conversation. Since I moved to Celtic, I’ve just been looking to find consistent game time, consistently in playing and in my body feeling confident in that again. Here I am now in that position, and I’m really glad where I am.

“It’s just consistency. I’ve found it hard to find consistency over the last couple of years with injury rides and whatnot. That consistency and confidence, and I believe in myself when I’m in this sort of position. Just confident, consistent game time, and I know what I can bring to the team.”

Celtic loanee eyeing Australia calls

Also on the mind of Tilio is a regular place in the Australia squad under new manager Tony Popovic. Socceroos stars have used Scotland as a platform to play for that national team, with Hibs’ Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller, Jack Iredale and Nectar Triantis all involved. Dundee United’s Ryan Strain, Hearts’ Cammy Devlin and Motherwell’s Apostolos Stamatelopoulos have also been involved in recent camps, with Tilio was called up for March’s matches.

He added: “There’s a certain way (Socceroos head coach Tony Popovic) wants you to be as a player, and you’ve just got to buy into that. And that’s what I’ve come away from that camp, knowing what I have to do to put myself in the best position to be back there. So I’m just doing everything I can to be in the position to be selected again.”

“Obviously there were conversations had (with Popovic). There were certain things they wanted me to implement into my game and as a player, you always take it on board from coaches, information, and I just wanted to implement that. Whether that’s working harder in defence, or being better up front, being more clinical, all these kind of things sort of piece themselves together.”