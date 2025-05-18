Here is who Celtic could face in the Champions League next season, from Newcastle United to Real Madrid

Celtic will soon be turning their attentions to next season and assault on the Champions League.

The Hoops lifted the Premiership title on Saturday and are targeting a Treble before the end of this month. They will face Aberdeen in this year’s Scottish Cup final and then it’s all about the summer transfer window, with their Champions League qualifier to make the league phase of Europe’s elite competition rolling into view.

Celtic made it into the top 24 of the new format this season and were narrowly knocked out in the play-off round prior to the last 16 against Bayern Munich. New projections from Football Rankings have Celtic making the league phase, but they are major underdogs. Based on coefficient scores, only Newcastle United, Athletic Bilbao and Union SG would have lower numbers and join the Premiership champions in pot four. Here’s the sizeable task that would await Celtic, with two teams to be drawn from each pot.

Who Celtic could face in the Champions League

Pot 1

Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, PSG, Inter, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona.

Pot 2

Man Utd, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt

Pot 3

Club Brugge, PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, Olympiacos, Slavia Praha, Bodo Glimt, Marseille

Pot 4

Copenhagen, Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Galatasaray, CELTIC, Athletic Bilbao, Union SG, Newcastle United

Brendan Rodgers verdict on Celtic in Champions League

The Celtic boss is setting no limits on what can be achieved next season with eyes on an improved performance in Europe’s top competition. He said to the Daily Record: “I don’t think we can put any sort of barriers on what it is we want to achieve. But you have to be realistic as well.

“We had a great feeling, we saw how close we ran Bayern Munich over two legs. That will hopefully give us a good feeling and we have to continue to recruit good players that allows us to grow and develop at that level. The next phase will be seeing if we can continue with the impact in Europe. That felt really good this year. The performance levels in some of those games were absolutely great.

“We want to be a team that consistently does that. It’s really sustaining this club as a really respectable competitive club in European football at the highest level while continuing to be hungry to dominate domestically. On a personal level it’s more than the trophies it’s how much money can I help bring in to the club through the sale of players, improving players, young players, establishing the academy so we can get young players through quicker.

“You never get tired of it. It’s a symbol of your work and that you are working well. The first time coming towards that first treble you’d be so focused, then when the final whistle went against Aberdeen I knew I was joining the ranks of some incredible managers who had gone before me. So I know the narrative around this one being the first manager to win three trebles. That will probably only sink in - if it happens - later on.”