Celtic have already sent one starlet there this season and another is back with the SPFL side.

Celtic have confirmed a transfer exit for one player on an emergency basis as two Hoops figures are thanked.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have had a tough season in League One, dealing with a points deduction after entering administration. They are hopeful of exiting administration and have sealed their place in the third tier for next season after an impressive fightback. Now they have been left with a goalkeeping crisis ahead of their latest clash.

First-choice keeper Musa Dibaga is unavailable after an injury against Kelty Hearts and the Highland side have scrambled for a replacement. They had initially turned to Celtic’s Aiden Rice but now Marcus Gill has returned to the club from Parkhead. The 17-year-old has already played twice for the Caley Jags and now makes his transfer return for their final game of the season vs Montrose.

Celtic player makes emergency exit

Head of academy and youth Chris McCart plus head of academy goalkeeping Colin Meldrum have been praised for their role in the deal. An Inverness statement reads: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC are pleased to announce goalkeeper Marcus Gill has rejoined the club on emergency loan from Celtic FC. Marcus, 17 years-old, played in last weekend’s 3-0 win against Arbroath and our 1-1 draw against Stenhousemuir the previous week. The club would like to thank Chris McCart, Colin Meldrum and Celtic FC for their assistance with this matter.”

One goalkeeper now set to return to Celtic is Tobi Oluwayemi. The shot stopper has been a regular for Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship and has ended the campaign working with former Hoops boss Neil Lennon, after sackings for James McPake and Michael Tidser. A 2-0 loss at Greenock Morton has ended campaign and pre match, there was time for looking to the future.

Celtic talent on his future prospects

He said to Dunfermline’s website: “Going back now, I’m more mature, a bit older, more experienced, so definitely a better player for it. I think that’s always the main goal when you go on-loan, not only to prove to yourself, but you also prove to your parent club that you’re improving, that you’re learning and that you come back a better player than you left.

“It’s been a good season for me, it’s been enjoyable, I’ve learned a lot, and obviously it’s coming to an end, but the experience has been invaluable for me. As a player, you just focus on where you are and what you have to do, and you leave all the things up to the people that make the decisions, ultimately. I think as a young player, you always want to play, you always want to show yourself, especially when you believe in your abilities. Ultimately, sometimes you have to bide your time and wait, but sometimes you do get the chance to go out on-loan and play.

“When you’re playing men’s football, you learn a lot. You learn how to go through the good times, the bad times. When you’re feeling on top of your game, and when you’re not,” he explained. “And all the adversity, playing for points, and real meaning throws at you. I think it’s been a great experience for me playing in that.”