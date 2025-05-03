Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How we think Celtic will line-up against Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday lunchtime

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have already secured the Scottish Premiership title with four games remaining ahead of travelling across Glasgow to face second-top Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops, who are unlikely to receive a guard of honour from their fiercest rivals as a mark of respect this weekend, have failed to win the last three Old Firm derbies after 90 minutes and lost both head-to-heads earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ side - now equal with Rangerson 55 Premiership titles - remain firmly on track for a domestic treble, with the Scottish Cup final to come against Aberdeen. They will be desperate to rub further salt into the wounds of the Light Blues who are still struggling under caretaker boss Barry Ferguson.

Rodgers, who will have to make do without Alistair Johnston and Jota through injury, is looking forward to Sunday’s clash and has set his triumphant squad a straightforward target – to win the final derby of the season.

“This is a game which is all about pride,” he admitted. “We’ve proved our point over the course of this season in terms of our performance level and consistency. I think the challenge in these games is that we’ve been so comfortable going into the games and I felt that has really disrupted our mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it was win or bust in the cup final, we won it because that’s it. In these games we’ve been so comfortable, and even though you’re pushing – I know what these games mean to supporters and what it means to myself and the club.

“There can just be that little bit in the back of the mind that you’re 13 points clear or 16 points clear, so that has taken a fraction of an edge off, which you don’t want, but there’s maybe a sub-conscious thing there.

“But this is our last game and we’re fighting for the pride of our team and also for our supporters because we lost the last game at Ibrox, deservedly so. We shouldn’t have lost the game at home, but we did, and we have to make that right in the last game.”

Predicted Celtic XI vs Rangers (4-3-3)

Viljami Sinisalo; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate; Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUBS: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Auston Trusty, Yang Hyun-jun, Luke McCowan, Jeffrey Schlupp, Johnny Kenny, Paulo Bernardo, Jude Bonnar, James Forrest.