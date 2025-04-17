Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic remain on course for a domestic treble but who has been the best player this season?

Celtic have revealed their official list of candidates for the 2024/25 Player of the Year end-of-season award.

A combined total of seven players have been included in the list as the club edge closer to a fourth consecutive league title in what has been a sublime season of football for Brendan Rodgers in his second term back at Parkhead.

Celtic won the league last season with 93 points in total and still need another 12 points from their remaining games to equal that feat. They are, however, just one point away from winning the league title and are expected to get the job done when they travel to Dundee United on 26 April.

The Hoops have already lifted the League Cup and hit new heights in Europe by pushing Bayern Munich all the way before falling short in the play-off stage, but which Celtic star deserves the title of being the Player of the Season here we take a look at the top candidates.

Celtic Player of the Season contenders

Scottish Premiership Golden Boot contender Daizen Maeda is the overwhelming favourite to win the Player of the Season award. The Japanese international has found the net 16 times in 30 league appearances while contributing seven assists. He’s also scored four in Europe and was on the scoresheet six times in the team’s road to Scottish League Cup glory.

Midfielder Reo Hatate is joined by captain Callum McGregor. The pair have both been central to Celtic’s success in the middle of the park and have formed a great partnership with Hatate getting nine goals and four assists and McGregor contributing eight goals and two assists, leaving the skipper one strike away from equalling his best career goal tally in a season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has enjoyed another solid season at the heart of defence and is also in contention for the award along with full-back Alistair Johnston, who with four goals and eight assists has been a key source of creativity and excitement with his overlapping runs from defence.

Kasper Schemichel, a summer signing from Anderlecht, has also filled in excellently in between the posts after replacing the recently retired Joe Hart. The Danish international has conceded just 22 goals in 30 games this season and has been a calming presence in front of the defence, earning himself a fresh one-year-deal in the process.

The award was won last season by Matt O’Riley, who has now moved on to pastures new with Brighton after a club-record £25m sale to the Premier League club.

Skipper McGregor has previously won the award twice and is looking to become the first player to win it three times, with Neil Lennon also getting the award twice.

How to vote for Celtic’s Player of the Season

Celtic fans can vote for their Player of the Season using the official club website .

Previous winners:

2003 - Bobo Baldé

2004 - Neil Lennon

2005 - Stiliyan Petrov

2006 - Neil Lennon

2007 - Shunsuke Nakamura

2008 - Aiden McGeady

2009 - Scott Brown

2010 - Robbie Keane

2011 -Emilio Izaguirre

2012 -Charlie Mulgrew

2013 Georgios Samaras

2014 Kris Commons

2015 Stefan Johansen

2016 - Leigh Griffiths

2017 - Scott Sinclair

2018 - Scott Brown

2019 - Callum McGregor

2020 - Odsonne Edouard

2022 - Callum McGregor

2023 - Kyōgo Furuhashi

2024 - Matt O’Riley