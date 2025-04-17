Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers have identified a top target as a Celtic hero reflects on his exit

It’s a case of all or nothing for Rangers tonight when they face off against La Liga giants Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie - with Barry Ferguson’s side knowing defeat in Spain would all-but end their quest for silverware this season.

The tie is evenly poised at 0-0 after a defiant display from the Light Blues at Ibrox which saw Ferguson’s troops escape with a clean sheet despite playing with 10-men for most of the contest.

Amid a horrendous domestic campaign, the Gers have largely saved their best displays for the European stage and will now hope to go to the latter stages of a tournament that they almost won back in 2022 under Giovanni van Bronckhost.

Meanwhile, Celtic have a few more days to rest before they continue their pursuit of the treble with a Scottish Cup semi-final contest against St Johnstone. As we look ahead to a season-defining week of football, we gather some of the biggest headlines from both Glasgow heavyweights.

Matt O'Riley reflects on changes since leaving Celtic

Former Celtic playmaker Matt O'Riley has explained the biggest difference between life in the Scottish Premiership and playing south of the border with Brighton.

The Danish international left the Hoops over the summer to make the £25m move to the Amex after a stellar final season which had seen him lift the league and cup double. He’s had difficulties with injuries in England but has still managed one goal and an assist in 15 appearances for a team with an outside hope of qualifying for some form of European competition.

Reflecting on English football and the adaptation, he said, via The Athletic: "It’s a more competitive league than in Scotland. "Every game poses a different challenge and that’s great. I really enjoy that because you need to find different solutions to be a team. We have often struggled against a low block (deep defence) this season. We created more than enough chances to win the game against Leicester.

"It wasn’t an issue of breaking down a low block. It was more of a ruthless mindset to kill the game early but also not concede. I am enjoying being in the league. I am having a great time, but I still want to do better with the team."

Rangers plot ambitious move for Champions League finalist

Borussia Dortmund youngster Giovanni Reyna is a summer transfer target for Rangers, according to Daily Record and MLS Transfers. The Light Blues are expected to spend big on reinforcements under their new owners and have sounded out 32-time USA international Reyna as the calibre of player they’d like to acquire.

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene with the Bundesliga giants in 2020 and was a part of the team that lifted the DFB Pokal in 2021. His involvement in the match marks him as the youngest American to appear in a domestic cup final in Europe, a record previously held by his international teammate Christian Pulisic.

Reyna also became the youngest player to make 50 Bundesliga appearances and formed a small part of the team that reached the Champions League semi-final last season. But injuries and a lack of form have restricted him to just 37 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund in the last two seasons and he struggled to recapture his form during a brief loan spell with Nottingham Forest last term.

Reyna is the son of former Rangers favourite Claudio, who won the league and cup double in 2000. And was named after his father's former Rangers teammate Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who also had a spell in charge of the Gers between 2021 and 2022.