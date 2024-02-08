They left it late to take all three points against Hibs on Wednesday but, despite a slight wobble, Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership heading into a crucial part of the campaign.

Under Brendan Rodgers, they haven't looked quite as formidable as they did with Ange Postecoglou but will still hope they can edge ahead of Old Firm rivals Rangers to lift yet another Scottish Premiership trophy.

And if they do, they're going to need their top performers continuing their impressive form through until the end of the season; but who has been the Hoops star performers?

Here are Celtic top 12 performers so far this season - according to popular football stats app FotMob.

1 . Matt O'Riley - 8.03 With eight Player of the Match awards, midfielder O'Riley had clearly been Celtic's stand out performer this season.

2 . Liam Scales - 7.88 The defender has enjoyed his best season at Celtic Park and is unsurprisingly second in this list.

3 . Callum McGregor - 7.77 So often Celtic's captain fantastic, McGregor has picked up a consistently high rating and one Player of the Match award.