The Hoops got their revenge over the Hungarian champions who knocked them out of the Champions League last season

Celtic kept their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages alive with a dominant 2-0 victory Ferencvaros to get off the mark in Group G.

A crowd of 50,427 turned out at Parkhead on a Tuesday afternoon as the game kicked off at the unusual time of 3.30pm due to various factors, with sections of the home support directing criticism towards UEFA for the poor scheduling of the fixture.

Ange Postecoglou’s side earned a vital victory, courtesy of second half goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and a Bailnt Vescei own goal and could even afford a missed Callum McGregor penalty as they gained revenge on the Hungarian champions who eliminated them from the Champions League last season.

The Hoops will now head to Budapest will their chances of at least securing a UEFA Conference League place still intact.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’ men performed:

JOE HART – 7

Another solid performance by the former England international. Produced a brilliant save to deny Uzuni on the break after an error from Adam Montgomery. Organised his defence well and dealt with any threats that the Hungarians posed.

ANTHONY RALSTON – 7

Impressive display up against a dangerous full-back. Looked to break forward and support the attack as often as possible. Sent in a couple of threatening crosses and his last-gasp challenge prevented the visitors from scoring a quick equaliser moments after Celtic had gone ahead.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS – 6

Strong American centre-back lucky to escape a booking for hauling back striker Ryan Mmaee early on. Recovered well with a resolute display and was always alert to any threat the visitors posed.

CARL STARFELT – 5

Picked up a booking after taking a sloppy touch and clattering into a visiting player. Almost gifted Ferencvaros a late goal after dwelling too long on the ball in a wide left position.

ADAM MONTGOMERY – 7

Continues to impress despite slack pass presenting Uzuni with a first half chance that Hart did well to save. Involved in the opening goal and won his side a second half penalty which McGregor failed to convert.

CALLUM McGREGOR – 8

Always leading by example. The captain was a dominant figure in the middle of the park supporting the attack and providing good defensive cover. Twice set up Jota and clever in possession. Missed penalty his only downfall during brilliant performance.

TOM ROGIC – 6

Offered a lot to the Hoops attack, producing several outstanding passes that Ferencvaros struggled to deal with. Linked well with his midfield partners before drifting out of the game in the second half and was subbed.

DAVID TURNBULL – 7

Looked a constant menace throughout. Always determined to carve open an opportunity and bundled home the clinching second goal, which was later awarded by UEFA to Bailnt Vescei as an own goal.

LIEL ABADA – 5

Not his best game. Got into some decent positions but struggled to have much of an impact. Looked in need of a rest after hectic fixture schedule and was no surprise to see him replaced.

FELIPE JOTA – 9

Surely Celtic will decide to buy the Portuguese winger next summer? This was another sensational display as he continues his superb form. Posed the visitors endless problems with his pace and creativity. Set up both goals - immense pass to Kyogo for opening goal and great vision to slide ball across to Turnbull for second goal.

KYOGO FURUHASHI – 6

Had a quite start to the match and was well marked by the Ferencvaros rear-guard. Passed up great first half chance after finding himself unmarked inside the box but came alive with well taken opening goal.

SUBS

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS – 4

Came on from the ineffective Abada and almost scored with a spectacular effort. Again looked sharp.

NIR BITTON – 4

Brought on for the tiring Rogic after 71 minutes and shored things up in the midfield.

LIAM SCALES – 3

Replaced Montgomery late on and made no mistakes.

MIKEY JOHNSTON – 4