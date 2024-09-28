Chris Sutton has weighed in on Celtic's striker debate. | Getty Images

The latest headlines from Celtic and Rangers as both club’s resume their Premiership duties

Celtic travel to managerless St Johnstone with the mission of adding to their formidable eight match winning streak across all competitions this season.

The Hoops are riding a wave of ecstasy after a strong start to their European campaign, but face pressure from a high-flying Aberdeen team, who under new boss Jimmy Thelin have the chance to equal Martin O’Neill’s record-breaking start of 12 consecutive wins after taking charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are trailing by five points in the Scottish Premiership title race at present, but have given fans renewed signs of optimism after an invaluable victory away to Malmo in the Europa League to secure the team’s first ever win on Swedish soil.

The Light Blues face a Hibs side with just one win all season and will hope to bridge the gap between themselves and the league leaders.

Ahead of an action-packed weekend of Scottish football, GlasgowWorld takes a look at all the key headlines from around the division.

Ex-Rangers man under pressure to change his managerial style after poor start to the season

Former Rangers defender Russell Martin is under growing pressure from the Southampton board to turn results around after a poor start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider understands that the 38-year-old manager’s style of play has become a divisive topic with members of the board, who believe his commitment to playing the ball out from the back has cost the club vital points in their bid to avoid relegation.

Southampton are currently 18th in the table with just one draw and four defeats from their opening five matches prompting the board to tell Martin to adopt a more pragmatic approach to top-flight matches.

The Saints were just seconds away from securing their first victory of the season last time out before a last minute equaliser from Ipswich’s Sam Morsy in the 95th minute.

They will be seeking a victory at the seventh time of asking when they make the trip to rivals Bournemouth on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Sutton tips Adam Idah to start in upcoming Borussia Dortmund test

Celtic resume their Champions League campaign with a glamour away tie against last year’s finalists Borussia Dortmund.

In the run up to the game, much of the debate among fans has rested on whether the Kyogo Furuhashi or new signing Adam Idah should lead the line in Dortmund, with many including John Hartson making the Japanese international the obvious pick.

However, Hartson’s former strike partner Chris Sutton has a different view and feels Idah’s style of play could allow Rodgers to take a different approach to the match at the Signal Iduna Park.

Sutton told the Daily Record: “For all of Kyogo’s class, he’s struggled at times to get into Euro away games last season. It was the same under Ange Postecogloy when he first tasted the Champions league and there were occasions when he looked a bit isolated and out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To me, it comes down to the way Rodgers feels it is going to go and how much confidence he has in Celtic being able to impose their usual style in the backyard of the Bundesliga giants. It’s a basic questions. Is our football better than their press?”

He added: “I’d say Idah is a better bet if the manager feels Dortmund could have sustained periods and, incidentally, there’s nothing wrong with that train of thought. Of course you want to play your game. Of course you want to impose yourself. Of course you want to dominate and control, just as Celtic did against Slovan.

“But you also have to acknowledge there are levels. I’d say it’s safe to assume Borussia on their own patch are going to be better than Bratislava.”