Here is how we rated the Celtic players in Champions League action against Kairat Almaty

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have drawn 0-0 in the first leg of their Champions League play-off clash with Kairat Almaty.

Alistair Johnston was stretchered off in worrying injury scenes in an otherwise low-key first half, as James Forrest hit the post after half time. An error at the back almost allowed the visitors to score an audacious opener as sack the board chants emanated around Parkhead amid summer recruitment anger and a disappointing result on the continent. The away leg for a place in the league phase of this competition takes place next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s already admitted strengthening will need done if they reach the league phase of Europe’s top table, but Celtic have to get there first, and a healthy lead prior to next week’s gruelling Kazakhstan trek was nearing the necessity category. Kairat proved a stern side to break down, Celtic limited to zero clear chances in a dull opening half hour while they were also a threat on the counter. The biggest blow was Alistair Johnston going down holding his hamstring and requiring a stretcher, not the site boss Rodgers wants to see with his team needing upgrades in other areas already.

Forrest sparked life into Parkhead by hitting the post, as moving Daizen Maeda in the middle of attack and Yang out wide proved a good move by Rodgers. But danger lurked and a rare Cameron Carter Vickers error allowed Edmilson Filho to try his luck from 35 yards, his lob only narrowly going over. Fans have not been shy in voicing their discontent over transfers but that was made abundantly clear as ‘sack the board’ was heard around the ground and for anyone watching on the small screen.

Frustrations were growing as the Scottish champions were staring at the possibility of going as far from home as they could possible think of, somewhere they’ve never won before. Any criticisms of recruitment will only ramp up big style after a mere three shots on target in a game they were favourites to win, Daizen Maeda spurning one final chance in second half stoppage time. Here is how we rated the Celtic players on a poor night against Kairat.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10

Not a whole lot to do outside mop up when needed and making sure distribution was on point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Johnston - 3/10

Dire looking injury, going down with nobody near him and stretchered off. Celtic will hope it’s not long term but the eye test wasn’t pleasing. It’s a new transfer issue for Celtic with the long term in mind and time is ticking to solve it.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 6/10

An error almost allowed for Kairat to get ahead but danger eventually passed. Not bothered by the attackers in front of him otherwise.

Liam Scales - 5/10

Dragged out of position more than once and forced to recover with last ditch stuff. Almost netted the opener and ended the game at left-back, which shouldn’t really be the case at this stage in the window. Not his fault.

Kieran Tierney - 5/10

Not as impactful as he has been domestically. Lasted 75 which is a bonus as he looks to build towards full match sharpness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum McGregor - 5/10

Usually the tempo setter but a quiet night by his standards. Ticked things over but nothing that was close to unlocking the opposition.

Reo Hatate - 7/10

The most likely threat, even if he did have a quiet first half. Flicked it up a gear to put Kairat under pressure but nobody could pounce on his cutting passes. Frustrating element of his game is that it doesn’t happen for 90 minutes.

Benjamin Nygren - 6/10

Clinically cut into attacking areas when opportunity arose. Faded out the game a touch.

James Forrest - 5/10

Hit the post in the second half in Celtic’s best chance. Direct play wasn’t that effective overall but fact he is still being called upon by the Hoops is on one hand a testament to him, but also to lack of recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Idah - 3/10

Bruising night for the Irish international. Did very little in the first half and subbed out for a winger at half time. A tough night for him leaving you feeling a bit sorry for him. Have to be major questions over how Rodgers truly sees the striker going forward..

Daizen Maeda - 6/10

A bit limited out wide but move through the middle brought a needed change in tempo, should have been better with late chance. End product lacking but best of attackers.

Anthony Ralston - 5/10

Up and down the flank all night. Not bothered in a defensive sense but not a lot going forward.

Yang - 4/10

He’s a marmite man at times, not knowing what you’re going to get, but his introduction changed things initially. Then he fizzled out and that just about sums up the attacker’s time at Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Engels - 3/10

Curious case of big money signing continues. Subbed on, dead ball stuff looks good but rest of performance a bit lacking.

Auston Trusty - 2/10

Brought on for Tierney with 15 to go. Looked a bit unsteady but avoided any real danger.

Summer signing up front. Looked very raw and even on small sample size of this opponent, looked to find the going tough.