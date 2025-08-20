Celtic transfer questions have rained down ahead of their latest Champions League clash

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers has been forced to answer a range of Celtic transfer questions - as he made admissions on two fronts.

The Premiership champions face Kairat Almaty on Wednesday night in leg one of a Champions League play-off. Celtic will hope to rack up a good lead to take on a gruelling trip to Kazakhstan next week with the aim being to play in the league phase of UEFA’s premier club competition, like they did last season, eventually making the knockout play-off round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have directed ire at the board for a lack of recruitment in the build up to this tie, the window still open, but the likes of Nicolas Kuhn and Kyogo have left this year with no nailed on replacements of yet either. Rodgers was asked in his presser about Michael Nicholson’s comments shortly after the Irishman’s return to Parkhead in 2023, where he said he wants Celtic to be a world-class club in everything that they do, and whether Rodgers thought they had lived up to that billing in transfer business so far this summer.

Brendan Rodgers in Celtic transfer confession

He admitted: “Listen, I don't know about world class. I'm just, we just want to make sure that we are in the best possible place that we can be. I honestly can't sit here and give you every answer for every question. I'll do my very best.

“What I want to do is make the team the very best that we can. And I'm hoping that by the end of the window that we can be that. As a football manager and coach, I would want it now because I'm going into games here that mean everything for this club going forward. But if we don't have it in the building now, then we have to work with what's here. So, but I would want us to be, you know, operationally, strategically, I'd want us to be the very best that we possibly can be.

Rodgers then went on to admit new defender Hayato Inamura is heading out on loan. He signed over the summer from Albirex Niigata and featured as cover for Kieran Tierney at left back in the pre-season schedule. Now the competitive action has started, and yet to make a debut, Rodgers admits he isn’t at the required level defensively so experience needs built up elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic summer signing set to leave club

The boss brutally explained: “Yeah, very easy. He's not quite at the level as of yet that I would expect. The plan for Inamura was to come in and train and see where he was at with the possibility of going out on loan because he's only had a year's football. He came in as a centre half, stroke left back, but his defensive qualities aren't at the level that would see me put him in.

“So it's as simple as that. So that's why he's not involved. He's played in some really good games against Cork and Queen's Park, but the reality is that's the level that you play, you get 80% of the ball and you've got the ball.

“But we also need a player that can defend. And we're hoping that over the couple of years with experience and with maybe a loan, that can that that can take place. But at this very, very moment, that's why he's not in the squad. It's as simple as that."