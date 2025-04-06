Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How the Celtic players rated in the 1-0 Premiership loss to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday afternoon

Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title party has been extended by at least another fortnight after Brendan Rodgers’ men suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against bottom side St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

A first-half Daniels Balodis’ header was enough to hand the battling hosts a vital three points in their survival bid, with Saints goalkeeper Andy Fisher producing some second half heroics to keep the runaway league leaders at bay.

Celtic, who have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine away games stretching back to 2016, were below their best in Perth and will now have to postpone their planned crowning moment at Parkhead next weekend. They still need two wins to retain the league title.

Balodis’ stunned the champions-elect with an early fourth-minute header from Graham Carey’s free-kick to inflict a third defeat in six games on the Parkhead club.

Rangers 2-0 loss at home to Hibs on Saturday had left Celtic in the knowledge that a victory would have ensured they could celebrate in style against Kilmarnock next weekend before the fixture split, but the champagne remains on ice for the time being.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Celtic players at McDiarmid Park, according to WhoScored.com.

GK: Viljami Sinisalo - 6.6/10

Nothing he could do to prevent Balodis’ header from a dangerous delivery. Important reflex save from Duke-McKenna. Didn’t have much else to do.

RB: Alistair Johnston - 6.6/10

Linked well with Kuhn at times. Didn’t got a great deal of note going forward and not overly tested defensively.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers - 7.5/10

Solid. Will feel he could’ve done better for the goal. Imposing presence and won most of his aerial duels.

CB: Auston Trusty - 6.8/10

Back in the starting line-up in place of Maik Nawrocki after missing the last two matches. Looked unsettled in moments and almost cost a second goal after gifting the ball to Kimpioka midway through the second half.

LB: Jeffrey Schlupp - 6.5/10

Gave away the free-kick which led to Saints’ goal. Failed to mark Balodis’ run from the resulting set-piece. Poor showing and subbed at half-time.

CM: Callum McGregor - 6.3/10

A quiet game by his standards. Not as influential as he usually is. Unable to provide the drive required to fire up his teammates on this occasion.

CM: Arne Engels - 6.4/10

Thwarted by Fisher in the first-half. Tried his best to make things happen, but failed to provide a spark after the break. Subbed.

CM: Reo Hatate - 7.2/10

Celtic’s most likely goal threat, but was unable to seriously test Fisher. Cracked an effort off the post early in the second half. Blazed over from a threatening position in the closing stages.

LW: Jota - 6.7/10

Looked dangerous in spurts but was starved of possession for large parts in the first-half. Curled a free-kick from 20 yards miles over the bar to sum up his day. Subbed.

RW: Nicolas Kuhn - 6.3/10

Not at the races again. Sloppy in possession and his workrate off the ball wasn’t great either. Subbed.

CF: Daizen Maeda - 6.4/10

Leading the line once more but never looked like scoring here. Didn’t get many clear-cut sightings at goal and looked a player in need of a rest. Subbed.

Subs used: Yang Hyun-jun (6.5), Greg Taylor (6.7), Adam Idah (6.8), Luke McCowan (6.3), James Forrest (6.5).