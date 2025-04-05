Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pundit has been assessing the futures of three players currently at Rangers.

A pundit reckons that this summer will see Rangers players in particular make their way to the Ibrox exit door - with another’s departure date booked.

There is set to be a summer of change in and around the Premiership giant amid a proposed takeover by the US-based San Francisco 49ers Enterprise wing. Barry Ferguson is currently the interim manager and the hunt for a new boss is ongoing with a number of high profile names being debated.

Attentions will also turn to whoever the permanent manager is and what he wants to do with the current squad. It’s a side that has reached the last eight of the Europa League but had its struggles domestically with the futures of a number of key stars up for debate. Derek Ferguson, brother of caretaker Barry, reckons there are three players who’ll make way.

He can see experienced defender Leon Balogun plus playmaking duo Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi all taking their leave from Rangers. Captain James Tavernier is another he can see the end game for but right now, injuries are playing their part in why Balogun and Lawrence in particular would be having their exits sealed by the pundit.

Rangers duo to go

Ferguson told Ibrox News: “I think Balogun will be off. He’s done terrifically well since coming back in, but he’s 36 and injury-prone. He’s a good player but is he someone Rangers should be looking to tie down? No. He’s done well across two spells, but no, it’s time for Leon to look elsewhere.

“Rangers will need to look for a younger version of Balogun – a player with pace, power and good in the air. Leon is just too fragile.

““I think both of those players (Hagi and Lawrence) will go. Lawrence is similar to Balogun in terms of his injury record – can he play 10 games in a row? He’s a decent player but I think Rangers will look further afield for new options in both positions.”

Tavernier date set

While he won’t be going this summer, Ferguson reckons that the end of the 2025/26 season should be when a curtain is pulled down on captain Tavernier’s career in blue, albeit he has been impressed by how he’s coped with slotting into a three at the back system.

Ferguson added: “Since the change positionally he’s done really well defensively. I’ve been critical of him for being caught on his blindside, but he’s improved that – is that to do with the new coaches? He’s due a testimonial, so maybe it will be a case of one more year. But whether he’d be a permanent fixture is debatable.

“You’d hope Rangers would bring in a better quality of player to the club. Would Tavernier be happy playing second fiddle? Sometimes in this day and age, players want assurances they’ll play regularly. I don’t agree with that but it does happen. So I can see him maybe staying on for one more year in his testimonial year. That’d probably make a bit more sense.”