Celtic’s player ratings exposed as we share who their best and worst-performing stars have been in 2024/25.

Defeat in the Scottish Cup final at the hands of Aberdeen on penalties will leave a sour taste in the mouth for Celtic fans after what otherwise had been another successful season.

While domestic trebles have started to become a common occurrence for the Hoops in recent years, to win two trophies is nevertheless an impressive feat. With a 17-point buffer over second-placed Rangers the Scottish Premiership title was never really in doubt, and Celtic crucially also reached the Champions League knock-out stages for the first time in 12 years before an agonising defeat to Bayern Munich in the knock-out round play-offs with extra time just moments away.

WhoScored have released their official end-of-season Scottish Premiership player ratings for Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic squad, so we thought we would have a look at who the top performers have been for the Scottish champions in the 2024/25 season.

Every Celtic player rated out of 10 for 2024/25

1) Liam Scales 7.48: With 22 Premiership appearances, Republic of Ireland defender Scales was given WhoScored’s award for Scottish Premiership Player of the Season for 2024/25. As such, he has come out as Celtic’s highest-rated player after another solid season in the heart of the Hoops defence, also chipping in with two goals and three assists.

2=) Cameron Carter-Vickers 7.28: Another Hoops centre-half coming out on top of the rankings, Carter-Vickers was an almost ever-present in the Premiership missing just six games. He scored a calamitous own goal in the Champions League against Brugge, but otherwise has been commanding as ever at the back.

2=) Daizen Maeda 7.28: Despite sweeping up the Premiership player of the year awards, Japanese forward Maeda comes in at joint-second in WhoScored’s stats-driven rankings. With 16 goals and seven assists, he has been a thorn in the side of defences all year and fully deserving of his end-of-season plaudits.

2=) Auston Trusty 7.28: Completing Celtic’s trio of centre-backs, who compete for top spot on this list just as they have competed for a starting spot in the Premiership all season. Making 20 league appearances, the addition of Trusty last year ensured Rodgers is spoilt for choice at the back.

2=) Callum McGregor 7.28: The fourth and final player tied at second place, Celtic captain Callum McGregor has made the second-most Premiership appearances for the Hoops this season with 30. Registering eight goals and two assists, he is a key part of Rodgers’ side.

6) Nicolas Kuhn 7.26: Just marginally behind McGregor is winger Nicolas Kuhn, who has hit 10 goals and eight assists with four MOTM awards in an impressive second season at Parkhead.

7) Alistair Johnston 7.20: The Canadian right-back has contributed heavily at both ends of the pitch, 12 goal contributions and four MOTM awards leading to a seventh-placed ranking within the Hoops squad.

8) Jota 7.18: Returning for a second spell with Celtic in January, the Portuguese has scored four Premiership goals in 10 appearances since his return.

9) Greg Taylor 7.10: Completing the Hoops’ regular defensive unit, left-back Taylor has notched seven assists and enjoyed a solid campaign.

10) Alex Valle 7.08: Though no longer at the club, former loan star Valle competed with Taylor for the left-back slot in the autumn and completes the top ten on this list.

11) Jeffrey Schlupp 7.06: A versatile loan player who arrived in January, Schlupp has impressed with a goal, an assist and a MOTM award in nine appearances.

12) Arne Engels 7.03: With nine goals from midfield, 21-year-old Engels has had an impressive season and is said to be attracting interest from Europe.

13) Reo Hatate 6.96: Just falling below the 7/10 mark, Hatate has also scored nine goals and earnt three MOTM awards in a fine season. The only player in the squad to feature in all 33 Premiership games in the regular season.

14) Kyogo Furuhashi 6.94: Furuhashi departed for Rennes for £10m in January after hitting double figures in Premiership goals by the new year.

15) Paulo Bernardo 6.92: Often used as a substitute, Bernardo has registered two goals and three assists for the Hoops.

16) Kasper Schmeichel 6.91: Coming in significantly further down this list than the rest of his regular defensive unit, the 38-year-old experienced goalkeeper has proven a reliable replacement for Joe Hart but his season ends on a sour note after a costly error against Aberdeen.

17) Anthony Ralston 6.84: In 13 Premiership appearances, Ralston has contributed with two goals and two assists.

18) Luke McCowan 6.81: Appearing in 29 games including a huge 17 substitute appearances, McCowan has made a difference with 10 goal contributions.

19) Yang Hyun-Jun 6.72: Another regular impact player, Yang struck two goals and an assist off the bench at St. Mirren in March in a memorable contribution to the title-winning campaign.

20) Adam Idah 6.71: Idah has made 30 league appearances including 14 off the bench, chipping in with eight goals.

21) James Forrest 6.69: Veteran one-club man Forrest scored for the 16th consecutive season in a historic moment, as he left it to the dying moments of the final day to find an elusive goal against St. Mirren.

22) Luis Palma 6.44: Honduran winger Palma made just eight appearances and one solitary start before a loan move to Olympiacos in the January transfer window, and sees out this list as the Hoops’ lowest-rated player over the campaign.