Incoming Celtic signing Kieran Tierney correctly predicted his final game for Arsenal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will welcome Kieran Tierney back to Paradise this summer after six years away from the club. The defender played his final game for Arsenal on Sunday, as the Gunners secured a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Back in February, Tierney agreed pre-contract terms to make his grand return to Celtic Park once his deal at the Emirates expires this summer. Brendan Rodgers shed light on the pending move and admitted the club were hoping to sign him in January on a loan deal, before making things permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Celtic fans await Tierney’s arrival, having wrapped up his time with Arsenal. The 27-year-old left a lasting impression on North London and bowed out of his final match in style by scoring a goal to aid their 2-1 win over Southampton. In stunning fashion, Tierney actually predicted the outcome of his final appearance for Arsenal.

Kieran Tierney predicted final Arsenal match outcome

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a lot of praise for Tierney following their last match of the season and revealed that the left-back had actually told the team he was aiming to score on his final appearance for the Gunners.

“He said it yesterday, I’m going to score on my last Arsenal match and he’s done it! So, credit to him, a special thank you to him,” Arteta told the media after the match.

“He’s been part of the journey and he’s won with me. It’s true that he went to Sociedad for a few months, but it’s been a joy to work with him, a really special character. We wish him and his family all the very best. The doors of this club are open for him – he’s someone very, very liked at the club, in the dressing room and we want to wish him the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Tierney bids farewell to Arsenal

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title but wrapped up second place in the table ahead of their final game of the season. Their comfortable position allowed Arteta to chance up his starting 11 and hand Tierney a rare start, which led to his statement goal.

The soon-to-be Celtic player took to Instagram to mark the occasion, posting a photo on his story of him celebrating with teammates, along with the caption ‘One for the road’.

Tierney’s fairytale end to his chapter in the Premier League draws this chapter to a close. He signed for Arsenal in 2019, moving from Celtic for a Scottish record fee of £25 million. The then 22-year-old branded it the ‘hardest decision in his life’, but he is now waiting to be reunited with the Hoops fans.

Ahead of Tierney’s return, Rodgers recently said: “I haven’t spoken to him a lot of late. We’ve exchanged messages and stuff, but I know his love of the club and excitement to come back here. So, yes, I’m sure he’s champing at the bit to get back. The boys that have come through Celtic here, they understand what this club’s about. A lot of them have been here since young guys, and they’ve come through, they’re brought up in the values of Celtic.”