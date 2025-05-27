Celtic are set for summer transfer window shopping after the end of the season.

A pundit has backed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers to allow one key star to leave for two more Parkhead additions.

The Hoops are licking their wounds after losing Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, but it’s still been a successful season with Premiership and League Cup glory clinched. They have also made progress in the Champions League but club hero Peter Grant senses an urge to improve, and one man might be funding that.

He believes that Nicolas Kuhn is one star who will make way. The winger has shone this term with 21 goals and 15 assists but the former player reckons that with the flanks something Rodgers will look to upgrade in this summer, it’s Kuhn who could be sold to fund a double splurge.

Celtic transfer prediction over Nicolas Kuhn

Grant told Go Radio: “I don't think that's changed anything. What Brendan was thinking prior to it. I think Brendan knows what he needs in the squad. I know he will freshen up 100%. He needs that freshener up and he knew that. I think he's always known that. That's not just from Saturday, because that's not the way he works. He's working two windows, three windows ago, talking about this next window is coming up, because these are always the big windows.

“The summer time is always the big window, because January is very difficult and you know the players that's probably out there that you're going to be able to bring in. You know the areas where you're going to go. That has not changed because of Saturday. The only one probably I would see a situation change is probably the wide area, with Jota going out. Because I think all of a sudden he was thinking, I'll bring another one in. But now it will definitely be another two. That's for sure. I think he will sell Kuhn for that and bring in another two.”

What are Celtic summer transfer plans

Speaking recently on what they plan to do in the summer, Rodgers said: "Change will just naturally take place. If every player was here in the squad and every player was staying, I would say, I look at it, I would probably need three players to add to what we have, of quality. But that's probably not going to be the case [that every player will stay].

"There will be interest in players, I'm pretty sure, because of the level the team has been at. Then we have to assess it from there. Then I think players that maybe aren't playing so much will move on.

"So then all of a sudden you have change. It's good that we have to do that to progress. This team have been absolutely brilliant over the couple of years I've been here. But I think there will be some natural movement come the summer. Either way, we look to come back in pre-season and by the end of the window and the summer and be stronger."