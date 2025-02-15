The Celtic wide man hasn’t featured for Brendan Rodgers’ side since the Scottish League Cup final vs Rangers on December 15

Celtic winger James Forrest has taken a major step on the comeback trail after returning to the training pitch for the first time earlier this week after being sidelined through injury.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is set to receive a significant boost as the experienced 34-year-old wide man nears a return to action for the first time since the Scottish League Cup victory over Rangers in December.

Forrest played the match to a conclusion but was then left on crutches and sporting a protective boot on his left foot, which ruled him out for an initial six-week period.

The Scotland international has now resumed light training at Lennoxtown, but remains a good few weeks away from a playing return with Rodgers confirming Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Bayern Munich in Germany will come too soon.

The Parkhead boss revealed: “James was out, he took his first day on the pitch yesterday (Thursday). So he’s starting to move and jog. So hopefully in the coming weeks, he’ll be coming back.

“I said to him he came alive last season. In February and March, he came and saved the day. So he’s a brilliant player, and he made a great contribution at the beginning of the season for us as well.

“Maybe it’s the cold weather, he's getting a bit older now and he doesn’t like the winter! But no, he’ll be a great addition when he comes back.”

Asked if Tuesday’s Champions League play-off return leg against Bayern Munich would come a bit early for him, Rodgers replied: “Yeah, he’s nowhere near that. He’s just planted his foot out on the grass yesterday (Thursday) for the first time. So it’s going to be a few weeks yet.”