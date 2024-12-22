Celtic player ratings vs Dundee United: Brendan Rodgers' men held to frustrating draw

Celtic drew 0-0 away at Dundee United on Sunday afternoon. The Hoops weren’t able to find a winner in the end and were left frustrated.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had 78% possession and had 16 shots. However, only three were on target and they didn’t threaten Jack Walton enough.

Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership table above Rangers and Aberdeen. They are nine points clear of the Gers in 2nd and are still yet to lose in the league this season.

Here is a look at their player ratings from their stalemate against Dundee United from football data website WhoScored...

