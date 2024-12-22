Rangers 'weighing up' €3m ex Everton midfielder as Arsenal boss provides key Tierney update amid Celtic links
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It was a festive fixture to celebrate for Rangers as they moved above Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership table yesterday with a 1-0 win over Dundee at Ibrox.
Václav Černý scored the only goal of the game to secure the three points when sent Philippe Clement’s side seconds as Aberdeen the Dons were beaten 3-1 at home by Hibs. As for Celtic, they will be in action later today when they make the trip to Tannadice to take on Dundee United.
Brendan Rodgers’ side remain unbeaten in the league and victory today will send them 11 points clear at the top of the table. Away from the pitch, supporters of both clubs are starting to think about the January transfer window and how they could look to strengthen their ranks. Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news stories on Sunday morning (December 22):
Rangers 'weighing up' January move for €3m ex Everton midfielder
An article by Belgian publication Walfoot, as reported by the Daily Record, says that Rangers are ‘weighing up’ a January move for former Everton midfielder Isaac Price. The 21-year old currently plays for Standard Liege having left Goodison Park in 2023.
It is said that a ‘dossier is being prepared’ at Ibrox on the 18-times capped Northern Ireland international. Standard would reportedly look for a fee of around €3 million for the midfielder.
Arsenal boss provides crucial Kieran Tierney transfer update amid ongoing Celtic links
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed Kieran Tierney has shown no signs of wanting to leave for Celtic, as reported by TeamTalk. Arteta says he “wouldn’t play” the Scotland international him if he wasn’t committed to the Gunners.
He said: “At the moment he’s here with us. I wouldn’t play a player that is thinking about leaving or is not committed to us. He’s fully committed, he’s enjoying things after a long period again with a really tough injury. Live the moment. He’s a big part of the squad now. He deserves to be in the squad, he played really well the other day after such a long time. That’s the only thing I can say.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.