Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One Celtic man has been debated as a possible Rangers option in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pundit with Rangers connections has insisted he would be happy to see one Celtic player pull on the Light Blues jersey.

There’s been debate in recent weeks over Greg Taylor and a possible move to the other side of Glasgow. He is out of contract at Parkhead in the weeks ahead and speculation is swirling on where the left-back goes next for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex Rangers player and brother of interim manager Barry Ferguson, Derek, only has eyes on one Celtic player. The mercurial Daizen Maeda is the Celtic man he’d love to see in Govan after a goal-laden season and energetic playing style that has him set up to be Scotland’s Player of the Year.

Celtic star wanted by Rangers pundit

Speaking to Ibrox News, he said: “They’ve got a strong squad, of course they have. Maeda stands out and he’s been brilliant, plus he’s able to play different positions. So if I was pushed I’d lead towards him. He’s also got the energy and the attitude that rubs off on other players, so he’d be the one player you’d look at say ‘I’d take him’.”

Ferguson has also shared what he feels is needed for his brother to turn from interim gaffer to permanent. He added: “The club have probably been waiting to see how this European campaign pans out really, but they have to be taking him into consideration. He’s come in and been no-nonsense, plus he’s spoken really well. He’s brought in two other guys, [Billy] Dodds and [Neill] McCann, who know the Scottish game inside out, so you can look at him and his staff and say together it ticks a lot of boxes.

“For Barry, it’s about managing the players, which I think he’s done. The fans have enjoyed seeing his passion and that gives the players energy. They have to take him seriously, but at the end of the day, it’s probably 50-50.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic extension hope

Back at Parkhead, and captain Callum McGregor hopes Taylor sticks around long term with Kieran Tierney also to come into Celtic at left-back once his contract at Arsenal expires in the summer. He told Clyde 1: "I know how important he is, I know what he brings to the team. There's very, very few players in Europe that I've seen that play that position better than him and it gives the team a different dynamic as well.

"So to have that in your squad and that level of player, and he gives everything for the club every single day, he carries the responsibility as well, so I'd love nothing more than the club to do something and try and get him tied down.

"He's been a huge part of the success, especially since we've started playing with that kind of inverted full-back. I don't think there's anyone in Europe that's doing it better at the minute so he's a top player and I would love to see something done to try and keep him at the club."