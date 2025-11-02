Celtic faced off against Rangers in a Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Celtic have reached the Premier Sports Cup final after a chaotic 3-1 semi-final win against Rangers.

Sebastian Tounekti passed up an early Hoops chance before a bizarre own goal by Rangers’ was ruled out for offside. Thelo Aasgaard was shown a straight red for a high boot on Celtic’s Anthony Ralston. The latter then was judged to have committed handball inside the box and allowed James Tavernier to level from the penalty spot. Callum McGregor put Celtic back ahead in extra time before Callum Osmand found the winner. Celtic will face St Mirren in the tournament showpiece next month.

An Old Firm at Hampden would often be talk of the town heading into battle but the build-up had been subdued after a chaotic week at Parkhead. Brendan Rodgers walked as Parkhead boss and major shareholder Dermot Desmond followed that up with an all-out verbal attack on the Irishman that left the fanbase startled. His trump card was to bring legendary ex-boss Martin O’Neill in from the footballing cold to work with player pathway manager Shaun Maloney as an interim management duo.

A 4-0 start against Falkirk brought added drive to the Celtic team that has been sorely missing at times this season and that approach played into a chaotic end to end opening at the national stadium, filled with errors on both sides and a glaring miss by Tounekti. There was a ball in the back of the Rangers net but VAR intervened to rule it out.

Youssef Chermiti missed a huge chance at the other end with Celtic’s right side at sea, missing from a couple yards out. A strong start would be capitalised on as Kenny glanced home an Arne Engels corner, and goalkeeper Jack Butland denied him a second soon after. Kasper Shcmeichel was needed in the Celtic net to keep Nico Raskin out from close range. In an already bonkers half, Aasgaard turned Karate Kid with a wild tackle on Ralston that left no choice but a straight red.

Auston Trusty was then subject of controversy when he left the boot in a challenge with Butland to prompt a red card debate, but escaped with a yellow. Celtic went on to pound on the Ibrox door with chance after chance, including James Forrest hitting the bar. Tavernier levelled from the spot after the Celtic intensity died down, and his opposing skipper put the holders ahead again in extra time, blasting a brilliant drive from long range. Osmand made sure of the win, sliding home an x cross. Here’s how we rated the Celtic players.

Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10

Super stop to deny a certain Raskin goal and was more commanding of his goal. Tidy stuff with the chaos around him. Couple of good blocks in extra time too.

Anthony Ralston- 5/10

Nowhere to be seen as Rangers almost got the opener but put body on the line in red card incident. More involved in an attacking sense but left gaps and then perhaps harshly penalised for penalty.

Auston Trusty - 5/10

On wrong foot for the game but coped well. Dealt with Chermiti’s physical threat when needed but a possible let-off in the Butland incident. Got away with it but left a question for the referee. Pace of Gassama was an issue for him and almost cost a goal, leaving a possible game of infamy on multiple occasions. Worrying injury concern at end as he hobbled off.

Liam Scales - 6/10

Couple of nice strides forward but fortunate not to be punished for poor marking by Chermiti. Rollercoaster nature didn’t suit him but when the game calmed, started to grow into things more and huge tackle on Djeidi Gassama when he looked threatening.

Marcelo Saracchi - 7/10

Trusted over Kieran Tierney and caused his opponents no end of issues, but cut open at the back in the first half. Man advantage allowed him to bomb forward more and his side of the pitch was where Rangers were being targeted.

Callum McGregor - 8/10

Lead by example with quick thinking under pressure in the first half. Broke up the game and played at a quicker pace than he has been this term. Carried the midfield fight then blasted home when up against it. A titan of this team.

Arne Engels - 6/10

Great cross for the goal. Frenetic nature of game didn’t really suit but when he did get a second on the ball he picked through Rangers. Dropped out the game in the second half with a man light but grew into things more in final 30.

Benjamin Nygren - 5/10

Decision making at times questionable but still showed quality in flashes. Up and down the pitch but couldn’t bring an end product. Subbed.

Daizen Maeda - 7/10

Returning from injury on the right and looked electric. Burned Rangers for pace more than once and unlucky not to instigate an opener. Utilised big Hampden pitch effectively and made lung-bursting defensive efforts.

Johnny Kenny - 8/10

Huge chance for young striker after midweek double and how he took it. Great finish for goal and almost had another soon after. Ran the backline ragged and a real coming of age performance from him. Should give him major confidence.

Sebastian Tounekti - 7/10

Had the Rangers right-side on toast with Saracchi, proving a handy double act. Gave Djiga a nightmare of a game even with Tavernier trying to double up. They were glad to see the back of him after an hour.

James Forrest - 4/10

Hit the bar instantly after coming on. Drove the team from deep but lacked finishing touch.

Reo Hatate - 4/10

Looked to ignite some more energy in midfield. Loose in possession when his team needed calm, perhaps expected more from him with nature of game. Got stuck in at the battle late on.

Callum Osmand - 7/10

Young striker replaced Kenny and had a couple of good chances denied by Butland. Looked lively and pace was troubling exhausted Rangers defenders, deserved his goal.

Late sub for Sarrachi. Played more than possibly expected minutes wise but crossing into the box is elite level. Unfortunate not to pick up assists. Not troubled at the back.

Late cameo in extra time.