Rangers and Celtic have confirmed their teams for facing off in the Premier Sports Cup.

The team lines for Celtic vs Rangers have been confirmed in the second of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final clashes

One change is made for Celtic as James Forrest drops for Daizen Maeda, with a big call on key man Kieran Tierney being kept on the bench, with Marcelo Saracchi favoured. Rangers make three changes, with Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore put on the bench alongside Max Aarons while Connor Barron is suspended. In comes captain James Tavernier, Mohamed Diomande and Thelo Aasgaard

Danny Rohl’s side have looked more organised under his tenure since he took charge at Ibrox. Martin O’Neill returns to the Old Firm in the Celtic dugout for the first time in 20 years as part of the interim management team, flanked by player pathway manager Shaun Maloney.

What Martin O’Neill said ahead of Celtic vs Rangers

O’Neill, who once beat Rangers 6-2, said: "I'd settle for a really lousy 1-0 victory if we could get it. Obviously fond memories, it was great. And it did give us a real springboard really for that season.

"Because, in November time, Rangers took us apart at Ibrox, but I think we had enough self-belief about us that we could withstand that and that's what happened. It became a really pivotal match for us, not just that season, but probably for continuing on. This is a big game for us. Really, don't disguise that at all. It's a semi-final, it's a big match for us.

"Any Celtic-Rangers game is a big game, but particularly given the circumstances of the recent days, if not weeks, absolutely. I've heard a lot of good things and I think I said this even before I got this job. I think a lot of the players at Sheffield Wednesday were very complimentary about him. That was a big win for them there at Easter Road (1-0 versus Hibs). So they'll be going to the game with plenty of confidence themselves."

What Danny Rohl said about Celtic vs Rangers

Responding to O’Neill’s comments before coming into Celtic that Rangers were adrift in the title race, Rohl said: “For me, it’s always important to focus on myself. I’m not a coach who looks too much into other teams because we have a lot of work to do. We have to do a lot of things right here. So my focus is on my team. What other coaches have said is not so important for me. I don’t think it’s necessary to have such words for motivation.

“My players are really motivated for a game like this. Everybody wants to play in this game because they want to be part of it - and part of a successful team.”

Celtic XI vs Rangers: Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi; McGregor, Engels, Nygren; Tounekti, Kenny, Maeda.

Rangers XI vs Celtic: Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Diomande, Raskin, Aasgaard, Chermiti, Danilo.