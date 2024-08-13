Rangers manager Philippe Clement is seen at Hampden Park on Saturday | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers after another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Both Celtic and Rangers enjoyed wins at the weekend as the Scottish Premiership entered its second week of the 2024/25 season. Philippe Clement’s side edged out Motherwell at Ibrox following their opening day draw to Hearts, while the reigning champions beat Hibs 2-0 on the road.

As we reach the midway point of August, the summer transfer window deadline is fast approaching. Scottish Premiership clubs have until the 30th to finalise any late signings or sales, so let’s take a look at some of the latest links in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic told to sign EFL defender

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have taken a slower approach to their summer compared to others, with their first signings coming late in July. With two goalkeepers and a midfielder added to the books, the Hoops have been backed to bring in a new defender by former Parkhead star and Manchester United legend Brian McClair.

He has highlighted former Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous, who left Scotland to sign for Watford last January. Speaking to Football Scotland, Choccy believes his former club should be looking at bringing someone in to compete with Brendan Rodgers’ current defenders as Celtic push to retain their title once again.

“I think they could do with a centre-half to push Liam Scales and Cameron Carter-Vickers. Someone who I've liked but I don't really know as a person, is Porteous who left Hibs for Watford. I know he didn't have a great Euros, but he's the type of player who I've seen who I thought could potentially be of interest to Celtic and someone who I think could push those players for a start. He might be more of a CCV type of player than a Liam Scales type of player.”

Castaway Rangers star ‘keen’ on staying

Ianis Hagi’s future at Rangers has pretty much been decided since Philippe Clement told him he is free to leave the club this summer. The Romanian has been demoted to the Gers B team but the knock hasn’t deterred his vision for this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports, Hagi is ‘keen on staying’ at Ibrox despite being told he is not in the manager’s plans moving forward. The 25-year-old has not featured for the Rangers first team in almost a year and spent last season on loan with Alaves following a knee injury.

Hagi featured in the Rangers B team clash against Derby County at the weekend, contributing a hat-trick in their 5-3 win.