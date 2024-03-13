Mikey Johnston has hit form with the Baggies

Sunderland have been touted as a potential summer transfer landing spot for Celtic winger Mikey Johnston.

The academy product has struggled to make a consistent Hoops impact but he has made 92 appearances for the Premiership side he started his career with. As minutes looked limited under Brendan Rodgers, he moved to West Brom in the English Championship on loan in January.

He will remain at the Hawthorns until the end of the season but already Baggies fans are desperate to see him stick around. He has dazzled with six goals in nine games, and it has now resulted in speculation in what comes next.

Pundit Carlton Palmer reckons Celtic could command a fee of up to £3m for Johnston, with Sunderland an ideal destination, while Norwich City have also had a passing mention. The former England and West Brom midfielder told Football League World: “Mikey Johnston has continued his flying time at West Brom since he joined on loan in the January transfer window, netting his sixth goal for West Bromwich Albion in their latest win against Huddersfield Town.

“He’s had a fantastic time since joining from Celtic on loan. Yes, a lot of clubs will be taking note of the way that he’s playing, so you will be looking at clubs who will be looking at players moving on, Jack Clarke will be moving on, [Jon] Rowe will be moving on, and people will be looking at Mikey Johnston as a possible replacement.

“But he’s having a fabulous time at West Brom, and he’s enjoying his football there. He’s still currently got his contract at his parent club at Celtic, there is no fee being written to his contract, so who knows whether West Brom would be able to afford him with the new owners they’ve got in.

“But certainly, Norwich and Sunderland, and other prospective Championship clubs will be monitoring the situation given his outstanding form for West Bromwich Albion. With Sunderland’s policy of trying to buy young players, and get them in cheap, I don’t think Johnston will fall into that because I think Celtic will be looking at least £2m or £3m given his form in the Championship.