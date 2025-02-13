The Celtic player trading model could spark more cash for the club.

Celtic could be about to have the player trading wheels turning again by cashing in on a rarely spotted star.

The Hoops have made a name for themselves as a side with the capability of bringing players in and flipped by for profit. Even with little first team exposure, the likes of Alexandro Bernabei and Bosun Lawal are just some of the stars to be sold on for millions. That’s not including mega money sales of Matt O’Riley and Jota in recent seasons, the latter of which sold for £25m and brought back for under £10’M inside 18 months.

Another who could become a cog in that wheel is forgotten star Gustaf Lagerbielke. His shining moment in Hoops was a Champions League strike vs Feyenoord but on the whole, chances have been limited since swapping Elfsborg for Celtic. He’s spending this season on loan at FC Twente in Holland and has impressed.

Now the Daily Mail claim “he seems unlikely to resume his career with the Scottish champions, despite a contract that runs until 2028.” FC Twente could have issues getting him permanently, with it stated “Twente do not have an option-to-buy clause as part of the loan deal and there may be competition for his services come the end of the season.”

That could spark a bid battle, the report adding “Unless Celtic change their mind about the 24-year-old's potential, they will settle for the decent transfer fee that his improving form is likely to command.”

Boss Brendan Rodgers said of the Swede last summer: “ Gus has shown a terrific attitude. He didn’t get so much game time last season but he’s got his head down. He had the chance to go on loan in January, but we needed to keep him due to the injuries we had in that position.

“But he’s worked very hard over pre-season and we’ll see what happens. You see the players are happy and working well, but all players want to play. If they can’t get the game time with us, they may look elsewhere. In this moment Gus is working very hard and when he is asked, he comes in and does well.”