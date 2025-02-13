The former Chelsea Champions League winner felt his old club were fortunate not to concede a penalty against Celtic

Bayern Munich legend Michael Ballack reckons Celtic were robbed out of a penalty against his former club after defender Dayot Upamecano was deemed to have had a “lucky” escape.

With the Champions League knockout stage first-leg tie poised at 2-0 in the Bundesliga giants’ favour on Wednesday night, the France international stood on Hoops midfielder Arne Engels’ foot inside the box during the second half.

Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano was summoned across to review the flashpoint on the VAR pitchside monitor, but decided to stick by his original call and award the Bundesliga outside a drop ball.

However, ex-German international turned TV pundit Ballack - who won titles with Kaiserslautern, Bayern and Chelsea - disagreed and believes his old club got away with one.

Speaking after the 2-1 win for Vincent Kompany’s side in Glasgow, the 98-capped international said: “He clearly stepped on his ankle, so that's actually a foul. If that was in midfield it would certainly be a free kick.

“There are borderline decisions where you ask if it was a clear defensive action or was he preventing the opponent from getting to the ball? And that was clearly the case here for me, because he wanted to get to the ball and with this foul the defender clearly prevented him from reaching the ball.

“It doesn't matter whether it was intentional or not. It's a foul and only the assessment of the kick on his ankle is what should count. The referee decided that Upamecano played the ball beforehand. But for me, it's still a foul. Bayern were certainly a bit lucky in the situation. But you need that sometimes.”

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers had no complaints about the non-penalty award but former Scottish FA referees Des Roache and Steve Conroy have stated the incident should have resulted in a spot-kick.

A post on ‘The Ref’s View’ account read: “In our opinion, that’s a penalty. It doesn’t matter that the defender got the ball first, a foul is a foul. Stomping full on someone’s foot is not a football motion. We have seen similar this season being given; if it happens in midfield it is certainly a foul.”

