The Celtic player has made a move across Glasgow.

Magnus MacKenzie has signed a two-year deal with Queen’s Park from Celtic.

The 19-year-old defender is tipped to make an impact in the Spiders ‘B’ team initially but there’s hopes he won’t be far off pushing for a spot in their Championship side managed by Callum Davidson. He has spent the last seven years in green and white hoops, which will now turn black and white.

MacKenzie said: “The set-up at Queen’s Park looks brilliant and after listening to the plans for the future I was very impressed. This is a very exciting opportunity and something that I wanted to be part of as soon as a I knew it was an option.

“I have been at Celtic since I was young and received a great grounding in the game. Being there was a great learning experience, and I am looking to build on that at Queen’s Park. “I am looking forward to getting down to training and playing games. I know Queen’s Park’s approach to young players and their First Team, and I will be happy if I get there, but I have to prove myself first and work hard to advance.”

The left-back was a regular in Celtic’s Lowland League ‘B’ team. Tommy McIntyre - who was previously reserve team manager at Celtic - worked with MacKenzie at Lennoxtown and knows all about his talent. The Queen’s Park academy director added: “Magnus is a top young player with plenty of talent.

“I worked with him when he was at Celtic, and I know what his capabilities are and what we are getting. He can play left back, left wing back and we are lucky to get hold of him. Magnus is one that will be pushing for the First Team before long.”

