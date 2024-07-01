'We've had nothing': Club chief shares reality of current transfer stage for 26-goal Celtic linked star
Celtic are in the market for a number of important new signings this summer and a new centre-forward is widely thought to be one of the priorities. The Scottish Premiership champions have been linked with a number of goal-scorers and Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski is considered to be firmly up there on the wish list.
The Hoops aren’t alone in their interest and the competition has been hotting up over recent weeks. Clubs overseas have also got their eye on the North Macedonia international, with Bologna and Feyenoord two of the latest to emerge as potential suitors.
Clyde 1 Superscoreboard presenter Gordon Duncan recently reported that the quoted figure of £5 million ‘wouldn’t cut it’ to get a deal for Miovski over the line. Indeed, The Courier has since followed up claiming it will cost ‘closer to £7 million’ for the Dons to part ways with the North Macedonia international.
A new report has since done the rounds as Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows has revealed the current stage of transfer interest in the club’s star striker.
“No offers. We’ve had nothing,” he said. The Dons have been hopeful of tying Miovski down with a new deal but despite initiating talks over an extension, nothing has been agreed. Burrows is also aware of the rising interest in the 25-year-old, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.
“We have already said that Bojan has done really well and will court a lot of interest. We would love Bojan to stay here for as long as he can because he is a fantastic striker. We also understand there is a lot of interest in him. That might make it difficult to try and keep him for an extended period of time, given that he still has two years left.
“Market forces and our model means more attractive offers might come in the fullness of time. We have to make sure whether it is Duk, Bojan or Connor Barron we are trying to maximise our values for Aberdeen football club. That is what we will be looking to do in this and future windows.”