Celtic are eying up a potential new forward for their attacking ranks this summer.

Celtic are on the market for a new centre-forward this summer and have been monitoring 18-year-old Andy Rojas from Costa Rican side Herediano. The interest recently emerged that the Hoops are keeping an eye on the rising star, who has been showing off his versatility after breaking into a senior role with his side.

Rojas contributed ten goals and three assists in all competitions last season and made history during the Copa America, as he became Costa Rica’s youngest ever capped player at the tournament. This, naturally, put him even further in the spotlight.

If Celtic are firm on their interest in Rojas, they ‘can expect’ to pay in the region of €1 million (£800,000) for his signature, according to Football Scotland. Brendan Rodgers and co are ‘believed to be keen’ on the 18-year-old rising star and reports in his homeland have suggested the price tag the Bhoys will need to cough up.

However, it it believed that Celtic could even get away with paying less than the quoted amount. Despite interest from teams in Mexico as well as the MLS, Rojas is thought to be likely to push for a move to Europe instead, which puts the Hoops in an advantageous position. They do have other competition though, as some unnamed European clubs are also keeping tabs on the versatile forward, who can play comfortably on either wing as well as in the No.9 role.

Celtic are yet to secure their first signing of the summer window but they are exploring a number of options on the market. TEAMtalk reported back in May that the Hoops are ‘preparing for life without Kyogo Furuhashi’ as he is currently weighing up his future. The report claims that it is now ‘more likely than not’ that the Japanese international will leave Parkhead this summer.