The Anfield outcast is on the Scottish champions summer transfer radar with Brendan Rodgers keen to strengthen his midfield options

Brendan Rodgers is planning a summer transfer raid of former club Liverpool for Wataru Endo - but Celtic face stiff competition from four other European clubs for the Japanese international.

The 32-year-old midfielder - who has been on the books at Anfield since the summer of 2023 after joining from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart in a deal worth £16.2 million - was described by former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as a “machine on the pitch” with a “sensational attitude”.

Endo, however, has remained a fringe player in Merseyside under new head coach Arne Slot this term. He has yet to start a single Premier League match and played just 140 minutes of Liverpool’s ill-fated Champions League campaign.

Endo - under contract until 2027 - could leave Liverpool at the end of the season with respected journalist Ekren Konur revealing on X that Celtic are considering a summer transfer swoop as Rodgers looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

However, the Hoops are not the only club keeping tabs on Endo, with Serie A giants AC Milan among the interested suitors along with English trio Wolves, Fulham and Ipswich Town.

Konur wrote on X: “AC Milan, Celtic, Fulham, Wolverhampton and Ipswich are considering the transfer of Liverpool’s Japanese player Wataru Endo to strengthen their midfield.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg previously reported earlier this month that Endo is expected to be one of five players Slot is planning to offload.