Celtic praised by ex-Premier League man as Rangers hold ‘talks’ with youngster

The latest Celtic and Rangers news on Wednesday

Celtic were beaten 3-0 at home by Real Madrid in the Champions League last night after second-half goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard.

It is now Rangers’ turn to play European football this evening against Ajax away.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding both teams...

Celtic praised by pundit

Celtic have been labelled as a ‘special’ team by former Liverpool defender and now pundit Jamie Carragher.

The Hoops held Real Madrid for 45 minutes before the La Liga giants turned on the style after the interval.

Carragher told CBS Sports (via Football Scotland): “It’s a special place, team and atmosphere, that you want to see stay in the Champions League as long as you possibly can, not just for their own sake, but for everybody. Nobody can say that they don’t enjoy going into that stadium. or watching them when it’s in full voice.”

Fellow manager sacked

RB Leipzig, who are in Celtic’s group in the Champions League, have sacked Domenico Tedesco.

The Bundesliga side have won just once in their opening five league games.

They also lost 4-1 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk last night which proved to be the final straw for their manager.

Rangers contract update

Rangers are reportedly trying to tie up a new deal for youngster Robbie Ure.

The 18-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game after rising up through the academy.

As per a report by Football Insider, the Gers are in ‘talks’ over extending his contract.

Goalkeeper latest

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has made a few high-profile mistakes over recent weeks.

The stopper has come under fire from sections of the Rangers support.

However, his boss, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted that he has spoken to him about his form, as per a report by the Scotsman: