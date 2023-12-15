The Hoops return to league duties on Saturday following their Champions League win over Feyenoord in midweek

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action against Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday as they look to make amends for the shock 2-1 defeat away to Kilmarnock last weekend.

Brendan Rodgers' side put their domestic slip up behind them by signing off from their disappointing UEFA Champions League group stage campaign with a morale-boosting victory over Dutch side Feyenoord on home soil.

The Hoops finished up with four points from their six group games - a slight improvement on last season - but they were eliminated from European competition on Matchday 5. Swedish centre-back Gustaf Lagerbieleke was the unlikely hero on Wednesday night, climbing off the bench to pop up at the back post in injury-time to head home Matt O'Riley's stunning cross.

Lagerbielke will hope his match-winning heroics could earn him a place in Rodgers' starting line-up for the first time since late September this weekend, but he might need to settle for a place among the substitutes once again after Stephen Welsh was brought in from cold storage and put in a impressive shift on the first start since August.

Japanese forward Daizen Maeda is nearing a return to full match fitness and he could be handed a start against the Jambos. It's unlikely he will play the entire 90 minutes but with the Asian Cup on the horizon, the pacy forward will be desperate to get minutes under his belt over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, winger Mikey Johnston's position in the team is not nailed on with the Republic of Ireland international struggling to make a valuable contribution against Feyenoord.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against Hearts on Saturday:

Celtic predicted line-up vs Hearts - gallery

2 . Joe Hart - GK Might have waved goodbye for the final time to Champions League football in midweek but will keep the gloves as Celtic's first-choice keeper. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian has been solid yet unspectacular so far this season. Capable of taking his game to another level.