Brendan Rodgers' men managed to get a 'monkey off the back' against the Dutch side with a 2-1 victory

Progression in the competition was already out of the question for Brendan Rodgers's side after falling to a late defeat against Lazio on Matchday Five, but the Hoops still had plenty of pride to play for heading into their final match with Feyenoord at Parkhead.

And the Scottish champions delivered a first home win since fellow Dutch side Ajax were disposed off back in October 2013, much to the delight of Rodgers who was recording only his third triumph in the Champions League and supporters who will hope this result can be used as a springboard now for the remainder of the season.

Considering the disappointment felt by fans on the back of Sunday's 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock in Ayrshire, this was a spirited performance full of positives for Rodgers and his players to carry forward domestically.

Here are some of the reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

@prisoner123321 - “Really pleased for the manager and the players. Salvaged some pride, a few coefficient points and some extra prize money to back the manager in January.”

@AndrewC16585138 - “Bit of pride restored now focus on domestic duties."

@mag7rab - “I slated the team for weekend performance but tonight they showed a real determination to finally get that win. Never gave up. Well done Bhoys, let's make this a start to the rest of the season."

@jmcdevitt8 - “I suppose 4 points is an improvement on last season. Just glad we finally got a win now let's kick on and finally get a run going domestically."

@dazaben1 - “Finally the monkeys off the back & fair play to the players after their equaliser to keep going. Take it in context, one swallow doesn't make a summer. Here's hoping same determination & hunger for next league match. This month could prove pivotal in direction of league."

@Seamus_B_89 - “Get in. Need to build on this now and take it into the rest of the season. And hopefully the board finally takes note that with another bit of quality we can compete at this level." @shoogliewatter - “Mental that I reckon Feyenoord are a much better side than Lazio (bang average) and with a bot of luck and better defending would have seen us through."

@craig_c83 - “Over to you Celtic board. BACK THE MANAGER."

@mcfadzean_neil - “Quite simply there can be no motm tonight... the entire team win it. Outstanding every single one of them."