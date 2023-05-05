Celtic’s predicted starting XI to face Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle Park.

Celtic will be crowned Scottish champions for a 53rd time if they can beat fourth-placed Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops 17-game winning streak came to an end in their most recent Scottish Premiership match a fortnight ago, with a shock 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell. However, Rangers defeat at Aberdeen 24 hours later means Ange Postecoglou’s can clinch back-to-back top-flight trophies in Gorgie this weekend.

Bidding to clinch an 11th league crown in 12 years, the Parkhead will be eager to secure the silverware as early as possible. However, the Jambos will be determined to delay those inevitable title celebrations for at least another week as they look to build on a 6-1 thrashing of Ross County last time out.

Postecoglou must make do without the services of first-choice centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers for the remainder of the season, with the American set to undergo surgery on a knee injury in preparation for next season. Right-back Alistair Johnston will also be sidelined for the trip to along the M8 after spending the week on crutches after limping off with an ankle injury in the Scottish Cup semi-final win Rangers last weekend.

The means the Australian must make a couple of enforced changes with like-for-like replacements Yuki Kobayashi and Anthony Ralston the expected candidates to deputise in both players absence.

Elsewhere, Postecoglou might be tempted to freshen up his squad by handing players such as Tomoki Iwata and Oh Hyeon-gyu more game time between now and the end of the season. Whether they start against Hearts seems unlikely.

Here, we predict how Celtic will line-up against the Steven Naismith’s side at Tynecastle:

1 . Joe Hart - GK A straightforward selection. Has started all of Celtic’s games this season and will be in goals once again. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . Anthony Ralston - RB Has been forced to play second fiddle to Alistair Johnston since January but will get his chance in the coming weeks with the Canadian sidelined through injury. Photo: Jeremy Ng

3 . Carl Starfelt - RCB The Swede has barely put a foot wrong in recent months and deserves a lot of credit for his consistent performance level.

4 . Yuki Kobayashi - LCB With Carter-Vickers ruled out for the remainder of the season, the former Vissel Kobe defender will enjoy a run of games in the final weeks of the season.