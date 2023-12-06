Celtic face a difficult test at home to a revitalised Hibs side who are capable of causing the champions problems.

Celtic entertain fifth-placed Hibernian at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership this evening just three days on from their win away to St Johnstone.

A less-than convincing 3-1 victory in Perth was enough for Brendan Rodgers to fire a warning short to his players in the aftermath, with the Northern Irishman targeting a quick start from his side against the capital club.

The Hibees will provide stern opposition and are unbeaten in their last six league matches, the only defeat coming in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park last month.

Their latest win came over the Dons at Easter Road on Sunday and Nick Montgomery's work in Leith earned the praise of opposite number Rodgers during his pre-match media conference on Monday.

Rodgers also indicated that changes to his team selection could be in the offing following a lacklustre display at the weekend, with Yang Hyun-jun and David Turnbull failing to convince that they deserve to retain their place in the starting XI.

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against Hibernian this evening:

1 . Celtic predicted line-up vs Hibernian - gallery (GlaW) Tomoki Iwata, Odin Thiago Holm and Matt O'Riley take part in a Celtic training session on Tuesday.

2 . Joe Hart - GK No doubt the veteran will remain between the sticks after atoning for his early mistake against St Johnstone with an excellent save late on.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian will assume his normal position at right-back, despite struggling to recapture the form he displayed during the second half of last season.