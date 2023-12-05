Celtic vs Hibernian live stream: how to watch Scottish Premiership clash on TV and online
The Scottish Premiership leaders will aim to preserve their unbeaten status against in-form Hibs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers declared after Sunday's 3-1 Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone that his half-time team talk was the angriest he's ever been.
The Hoops manager is demanding a fast start from his side when they welcome Hibernian to Parkhead on Wednesday night after a sluggish opening 45 minute display in Perth at the weekend. The bollocking Rodgers dished out to his players worked a treat as captain Callum McGregor led by example to cancel out Saints opener before Matt O'Riley and substitute James Forrest netted late on.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The victory maintained Celtic's eight point cushion at the top of the table over Rangers, who have a game in hand. But they will be eyeing an improvement in their home form after dropping points against St Johnstone and Motherwell in recent weeks.
Loading....
Hibs also played out a goalless draw with the Scottish champions earlier this season and head through to Glasgow on the back of a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Easter Road last time out, despite riding their luck at times.
Nick Montgomery's men are in good form having recorded three victories in a row but the Leith outfit can expect backlash from Celtic as they look to take the warning from Rodgers on board.
GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.
Where and when will Celtic v Hibernian take place?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The game takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Wednesday, December 6th and kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.
Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?
Unfortunately the game will NOT be broadcast live. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 10.40pm on the same night.
Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.
Who are the match officials?
Referee John Beaton will be the man in the middle for Wednesday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Daniel McFarlane and Craig Ferguson, with Colin Steven confirmed as the fourth official. Gavin Duncan takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by David McGeachie.