Celtic’s predicted starting line-up to face Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Celtic have been handed a major injury boost ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash against Rangers, with key players Reo Hatate and Jota pictured in training on Friday.

Japanese midfielder Hatate hasn’t featured for the Hoops since the 3-1 league victory over Hibernian in March after picking up a hamstring injury, while Portuguese winger Jota has been absent for the last couple of games.

The pair returned to training earlier this week and images shared on Celtic’s social media channels this afternoon would indicate that both players are set to be declared fit for Sunday’s blockbuster showdown.

That would ensure Celtic are almost back to full strength with updates expected on the return timescales of wingers Liel Abada and James Forrest expected imminently.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are aiming to reach the final having suffered an extra-time loss to the Ibrox side at the last-four stage of the competition 12 months ago, and they would go into the final as overwhelming favourites to seal a Treble if they can overcome their fierce rivals at Hampden Park.

The Australian, who watched his side slip up in their title charge after being held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell last weekend, is likely to thrust Hatate and Jota straight into the starting 11 should they both come through today’s session unscathed. If that is the case, Tomoki Iwata and Sead Haksabanovic could be the players to drop out.

Here, we predict how Celtic will line-up against the Light Blues at Hampden...

1 . oe Hart - GK The Hoops first-choice stopper will retain his place between the sticks.

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian has been very impressive since his arrival in January and is a definite starter.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB Returned to the starting line up against Motherwell after sitting out of the Kilmarnock clash amid concerns over the artificial surface. Continues to play through a niggling knee problem. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4 . Carl Starfelt - CB Has looked pretty assured in recent weeks alongside two separate defensive partners and has got himself into good positions to score in recent weeks.