The Hoops head to McDiarmid Park on Sunday with a point to prove after suffering two poor results.

Celtic will be focused on getting back to winning ways following two lacklustre performances which saw Motherwell leave Parkhead with a 1-1 draw last weekend.

The Hoops then crashed to a late 2-0 defeat to Lazio in their penultimate Champions League group stage match in Rome on Tuesday night and Brendan Rodgers will want to see a positive response from the side away at St Johnstone on Sunday.

Despite dropping points at the top of the table last Saturday, closest challengers Rangers failed to take advantage after requiring a late penalty to salvage a draw up at Aberdeen.

The Scottish champions have drawn three league games so far this term and one of those came against the Perth club on home soil earlier this season. It was a difficult watch for supporters as the two sides played out a goalless draw, but McDiarmid Park often serves up goals and that should be the case here.

Rodgers will have Luis Palma back from a European suspension, but he against must make do without injured trio Daizen Maeda (knee), Reo Hatate (hamstring) and Liel Abada (thigh) for a while longer. Marco Tilio made his long-awaited debut as a late substitute against Motherwell and he could be given more minutes from off the bench.

However, it will be interesting to see of Rodgers decides to make a radical change in the backline with Greg Taylor underperforming in recent games. Fellow left-back Alexandro Bernabei has had his fair share of run-ins with the club and is clearly out of favour, but could Rodgers be tempted to start the Argentine in this game? Stranger things have happened...

Here’s how we think the Celts will shape up against St Johnstone on Sunday:

1 . Celtic predicted line-up vs St Johnstone - gallery (GlaW) Celtic manager oversees a training session at Lennoxtown on Friday.

2 . Joe Hart - GK First-choice stopper retains his place between the sticks due to the total lack of competition he faces for a starting berth.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB The Canadian's game time has been monitored closely due to a troublesome ankle. Started in midweek against Lazio and should keep his spot again in Perth.