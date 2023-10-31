Brendan Rodgers’ side failed to convert their chances in a 0-0 draw against Hibs at Easter Road last time out.

The Hoops were forced to settle for a disappointing share of the spoils at Easter Road on Saturday, with Brendan Rodgers’ men perhaps suffering a European hangover after returning to domestic action within 48 hours of facing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week.

In a match devoid of quality, the Scottish champions were unable to make the breakthrough during the goalless draw, but goalkeeper Joe Hart will have been pleased to register a first clean sheet in six games.

With midfielder Reo Hatate joining Liel Abada on the club’s long-term injury list after suffering a hamstring injury, Rodgers handed Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo his chance to impress in the capital. The Portuguese star was on pre-match media duties to indicate he is in line to retain his spot in the starting eleven for this game.

Rodgers could also decide to make a defensive alteration with right-back Alistair Johnston sustaining a head knock at the weekend, which saw him replaced in the first half by Anthony Ralston. And the Scotland international is likely to be given the nod. Another change could come on the right-hand side with veteran winger James Forrest tipped to make a rare start in favour of Luis Palma after a poor showing against Hibs.

Here’s how we think the Bhoys will shape up against St Mirren on Wednesday:

