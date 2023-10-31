Register
Celtic predicted line-up gallery vs St Mirren - 2 changes expected with veteran James Forrest to be given rare start

Brendan Rodgers’ side failed to convert their chances in a 0-0 draw against Hibs at Easter Road last time out.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 22:51 GMT

Celtic saw their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership reduced to five points at the weekend and they will bid to maintain their what has been a strong start to the season against St Mirren at Parkhead.

The Hoops were forced to settle for a disappointing share of the spoils at Easter Road on Saturday, with Brendan Rodgers’ men perhaps suffering a European hangover after returning to domestic action within 48 hours of facing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week.

In a match devoid of quality, the Scottish champions were unable to make the breakthrough during the goalless draw, but goalkeeper Joe Hart will have been pleased to register a first clean sheet in six games.

With midfielder Reo Hatate joining Liel Abada on the club’s long-term injury list after suffering a hamstring injury, Rodgers handed Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo his chance to impress in the capital. The Portuguese star was on pre-match media duties to indicate he is in line to retain his spot in the starting eleven for this game.

Rodgers could also decide to make a defensive alteration with right-back Alistair Johnston sustaining a head knock at the weekend, which saw him replaced in the first half by Anthony Ralston. And the Scotland international is likely to be given the nod. Another change could come on the right-hand side with veteran winger James Forrest tipped to make a rare start in favour of Luis Palma after a poor showing against Hibs.

Here’s how we think the Bhoys will shape up against St Mirren on Wednesday:

Paulo Bernardo during a Celtic training session at the Lennoxtown.

Current No.1 who didn’t have a great deal to do at Easter Road on Saturday.

With Alistair Johnston sustaining a head knock against Hibs, Ralston could be given his chance to impress. A more than able deputy.

Continues to perform to a high level and is a hugely composed figure at the back.

