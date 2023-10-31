The Hoops are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing goalless draw at the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic are in for another tough encounter when they play host to in-form St Mirren at Parkhead on Wednesday night in their latest Scottish Premiership test.

The Hoops have enjoyed a strong start to the season but they faltered slightly at Easter Road on Saturday, drawing 0-0 with Hibernian to ensure the gap at the top of the table was reduced to five points with closest challengers Rangers beating Hearts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers’ side produced a lethargic performance in the capital and the Northern Irishman will be eyeing a much-improved display against the Buddies who occupy third spot after their returnin to winning ways against strugglers St Johnstone (4-0) last time out.

The Scottish champions will be fully focused on maintaining their advantage at the summit by keeping their foot firmly on the peddle but Stephen Robinson’s vistors have been in flying form of late, unbeaten in eight of their opening nine matches and tasting just one defeat at the hands of second-placed Rangers.

Both sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw back in May at the end of last season and Saints have certainly shown their quality throughout the campaign and will be a tough nut for Celtic to crack.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Celtic v St Mirren take place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game takes place at Celtic Park on Wednesday, November 1st and kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Unfortunately the game will NOT be broadcast live. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 10.40pm on the same night.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee John Beaton will be the man in the middle for Wednesday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Graeme Stewart and Alan Mulvanny, with Calum Scott confirmed as the fourth official. Andrew Dallas takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by John McCrossan.

What is the latest team news?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic have been dealt a pre-match blow following the news that midfielder Reo Hatate will be sideline until after Christmas with a significant hamstring injury. The Japanese international sustained the problem in the early stages of last week’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Right-back Aistair Johnston will also be assessed closely after fears he suffered concussions against Hibs at the weekend. The Canadian was back in training on Monday, but he could be rested as a precaution for this game. Marco Tilio, Liel Abada and Stephen Welsh (back in light training) remain absent.