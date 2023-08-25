Here’s how Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could set his team up to face Saints at Parkhead.

Celtic will endeavour to bounce back from their disappointing Viaplay Cup exit last weekend when they host St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock in the last-16 to relinquish their grip on the trophy, but they will be eyeing a confidence-boosting win over Saints who have lost their last four games in a row.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking towards next weekend’s first Old Firm derby of the season against Rangers when it comes to selecting his team for this match, with the likes of Yang Hyun-jun and Liam Scales entering the equation.

The Northern Irishman has been rocked by an injury crisis in central defence, with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh expected to be absent until October. With Yuki Kobayashi also missing until after the international break, that leaves Rodgers with just two recognised centre-backs at his disposal; new signing Gustaf Lagerbielke and Scales.

Versatile Tomoki Iwata is capable of slotting into the backline but his performances in that position during pre-season left a lot to be desired.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will shape up against St Johnstone on Saturday:

Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba challenges Celtic's Odin Thiago Holm last weekend.

2 . Joe Hart - GK It’s clear he remains the No.1 ahead of Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist and he will retain his spot between the posts.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB Fit and available for the first time this season, Rodgers states the Canadian has “looked good over the last 11 or 12 days” in training. Expected to start over Ralston and build up minutes ahead of next week’s Old Firm derby. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group