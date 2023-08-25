Brendan Rodgers’ side are bidding to bounce back from a disappointing Viaplay Cup defeat last weekend.

Celtic saw their Treble hopes dashed by Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup last weekend, but the Scottish champions will be aiming for a positive results when they host St Johnstone on league duty.

Brendan Rodgers’ side sit joint-top of the table alongside St Mirren after victories over Ross County and Aberdeen during their first two matches of the campaign. The Hoops will be eager to maintain that solid start heading into the first Old Firm derby of the season the following week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic have been dealt a significant injury blow following the news that summer signing Maik Nawrocki will join fellow centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh for a lenghty lay-off, leaving Rodgers short of defensive options against the Perth outfit.

Celtic snatched a very late win over St Johnstone the last time they visited Perth. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Saints are currently in woeful form sitting rock-bottom of the table, losing to Hearts and Ross County by 2-0 scorelines following an embarrasing Viaplay Cup group stage exit. Manager Steven MacLean is already under pressure as he attempts to arrest their dramatic loss of form.

Both teams have had a full week to rest and prepare for this fixture, but Celtic will extremely confident of stretching their unbeaten run over Saints to 27 matches.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Celtic v St Johnstone take place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game takes place at Celtic Park on Saturday, August 5th and kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm.

Where can I watch the game?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. Celtic TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland will be able to tune into live coverage.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live updates on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm and will be repeated again at 11.50pm on Saturday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Matthew MacDermid will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Ross Macleod and Graham McNeillie, with Chris Fordyce confirmed as the fourth official. Andrew Dallas takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Drew Kirkland.

What is the latest team news?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of signing an “experienced” central defender before the summer transfer window closes amid an injury crisis, with Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki and Welsh all facing a spell on the sidelines until October.

Yuki Kobayashi is not expected to return until after the internatioal break through injury, along with fellow Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate. That would mean Rodgers turns to either Tomoki Iwata or Liam Scales to partner recent arrival Gustaf Lagerbielke for this game. Right-back Alistair Johnston is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury.

St Johnstone will be without crocked quartet Nicky Clark, Ali Crawford, Tony Gallacher and Callum Booth, but new loan signings Jay Turner-Cooke (Newcastle United) and Luke Robinson (Wigan Athletic) could be handed their debuts at Parkhead.