Celtic predicted line up v Atletico Madrid as Brendan Rodgers makes 4 changes
We predict the line up for Celtic v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League
Celtic have earned just one point in their three Champions League group stage fixtures thus far and a victory over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital is required to keep their faint knockout hopes alive.
The Hoops are enjoying a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions and registered a convincing 3-0 win over Ross County in their latest Scottish Premiership match at the weekend, thanks to goals from David Turnbull, Luis Palma and James Forrest.
Atletico, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat in ten games by falling to a shock 2-1 loss away to Las Palmas in La Liga and Brendan Rodgers’ side will arrive at the Estadio Metropolitano knowing a repeat performance of their 2-2 draw with Diego Simeone’s men at Parkhead a fortnight ago would give them a chance of clinching maximum points.
However, Celtic are winless in their last six away games in this competition and have kept just one clean sheet in their previous 34 games. In contrast, Atletico have lost just once at home in 2023 to date and remain unbeaten in Group E with one win and two draws.
Here’s how we think the Bhoys will shape up against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night: