Celtic have picked up ten points from their opening four Scottish Premiership matches and Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to maintain their lead at the summit when they welcome Dundee to Parkhead.

The Hoops welcome the mid-table Tayside outfit on Saturday afternoon having won each of their last six previous meetings by a commanding aggregate scoreline of 22-4. Following a huge Old Firm derby win over Rangers prior to the international break, Brendan Rodgers will hope his team and build some positive momentum ahead of their Champions League group stage opener next Tuesday.

Dundee were forced to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone last time out but Tony Docherty’s men have made a respectable start to life back in the top-flight since earning promotion as Championship winners last season.

Rodgers faces a selection headache this weekend after a challenging few weeks with a relatively threadbare squad. Despite being without the likes of defensive duo Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and winger Liel Abada for this match, midfielder Reo Hatate is back fit and available once more after recovering from a calf injury.

However, the Japanese ace might have to settle for a place on the bench, with loanees Paulo Bernardo and Nathaniel Phillips pushing hard to make their debuts. Luis Palma is another new addition battling for a start after starring for Honduras on international duty.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Celts will shape up against Dundee on Saturday:

2 . Joe Hart The Hoops’ undisputed No.1 who has come in for some criticism so far this season. Made a few important saves against Rangers last time out which will act as a confidence booster if he needs one.

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB Limped off in the second half at Ibrox but seems none-the-worse for that knock and was spotted back in training earlier this week. Will start if deemed fit enough.