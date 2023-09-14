Manager ‘heartbroken’ as Celtic star set to miss rest of year through injury

Brendan Rodgers could be without the attacker for their entire UEFA Champions League group stage.

The international break is over and Celtic return to action this weekend as Dundee visit Celtic Park in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture.

The Hoops will then have their first taste of European action this season as they travel to Feyenoord on Tuesday for their opening UEFA Champions League group stage match. Brendan Rodgers is already dealing with a handful of injury problems but it now looks like he has been dealt a significant blow.

Liel Abada reportedly suffered a training ground injury while away with the Israeli national side that was set to rule him out for a month. However, the latest reports coming out of Israel are now saying that the 21-year old could be out of action for up to five months.

That length of injury would see him miss the rest of the first half of the Scottish Premiership season as well as all of Celtic’s Champions League group stage fixtures. It is also a blow for Israel who have given themselves a real shot at reaching next year’s UEFA European Championship finals in Germany.

They currently sit third in their qualifying group, just one point behind second placed Romania and three behind leaders Switzerland, with all teams having played six of their ten matches. With automatic qualification within their grasp, boss Alon Hazan is said to be ‘heartbroken’ that Abada will miss their remaining four qualifying matches.