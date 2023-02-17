Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s top-flight clash against Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action when they entertain a struggling Aberdeen side at Parkhead on Saturday as Ange Postecoglou’s side bid for their 18th win in their last 19 league outings.

The Hoops have been in relentless form, securing progression into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a resounding 5-1 triumph over St Mirren last weekend to extend their winning streak to eight matches.

With players keep to impress as they look to force their way into the starting eleven for next weekend’s Viaplay League Cup final at the national stadium, Postecoglou will be confident his team can head to Hampden on the back of another exhilarating result and performance.

McGregor was making his first competitive appearance for Celtic since October against RB Leipzig.

Since suffering their only shock defeat of the campaign to St Mirren back in September, Celtic have claimed an impressive 52 points from a possible 54 and have found the back of the net on 78 occasions in the league so far this season. The reigning champions are still firmly on course to defend their title.

Aberdeen picked up only their second win in their last 10 Premiershp games last time out, putting an end to a turbulent few weeks both on anf offield the field. A trip to Parkhead will, however, be a daunting task with confident low. Former Dons playmaker Barry Robson has been placed in temporary charge of the Pittodrie outfit this month and he got a positive reaction from his players in the 3-1 victory over Motherwell following a torrid run of results which cost Jim Goodwin his job.

Not since May 2018 have the North East club came away from Celtic Park with maximum points but in-form striker Bojan Miovski will hope he can build on a brace against the Steelmen by adding to his tally in Glasgow.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at Celtic Park...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Aberdeen (Scottish Premiership)

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: Saturday, February 18th – kick-off 3.00pm (UK time)

Odds: Celtic 1/8 | Draw 7/1 | Aberdeen 16/1 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not broadcast live. BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm and repeated again at 11.50pm on the same night, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match on pay-per-view for £12.99. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Willie Collum is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and David Doig, with Scott Lambie named as the fourth official. Alan Newlands is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

Ange Postecoglou has to make do without attacking midfielder David Turnbull due to a knock sustained against St Mirren last Saturday, but full-back Anthony Ralston is back in contention and included in the matchday squad.

Back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist remains on the sidelines with a calf issue, while Kyogo Furuhashi is “good to go” after recovering from a shoulder injury picked up seven days ago.

Aberdeen’s January additions Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald have slotted seamlessly into the defence, while Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson has excelled in a new midfield role in recent games. Centre-back Liam Scales is ineligible to play against his parent club, while versatile midfielder Ross McCrorie is serving the second of his two-match suspension.

That could see Jack Mackenzie restored to the starting line-up, while on loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter could keep his place between the sticks after making his debut against Motherwell almost a fortnight ago.

What have both managers’ said?

Ange Postecoglou:

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is expecting a tough encounter against the Dons and stressed that all his focus was on this game and not on next weekend’s League Cup final.

He stated: “You can’t have your mind on the final when you have a game tomorrow. It is always a challenge when you are meeting a team with a new manager. Barry (Robson) has had a couple of games, in the first game they had a man sent off really early and they had a good result and a good performance in the last game.

“They had a weekend off which means he has had a chance to work with the team so we have to be ready for that. We know that at their best, they are a good side. They have some good individual players that can hurt you, particularly in an attacking sense so we have to be ready for it.

“But at the same time, our form has been pretty good for quite a while now and particularly at home. If we started the game well and play to our tempo, we know we will be hard to stop.”

Barry Robson (interim):

Aberdeen interim head coach Barry Robson on the sidelines.

Aberdeen interim head coach Barry Robson - a former Celtic midfielder - will remain in his role for Saturday’s trip to Glasgow’s East End after heavy league defeats to Hearts (5-0), Hibernian (6-0 and a humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of West of Scotland League side Darvel (1-0) cost Jim Goodwin his job as manager last month. He believes the club’s hunt for a new manager will keep players on their toes.

He said: “You could argue that it’s going to keep players on their toes. You are always getting watched, you are always getting judged. Another manager is going to come in here, whoever it is, everyone is watching, so you need to be on your toes and be a good professional.

“If you are that, you will always succeed in this game. There’s a lot of good professionals in there and they have been a joy to work with over the past few weeks. You have got to be careful, we had players come off a lot of big games that never went well for them so you can’t just come in and really try and hammer down what we are going to do, it doesn’t work like that.