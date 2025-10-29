Celtic are searching for their next manager following Brendan Rodgers’ resignation.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Republic of Ireland international Robbie Keane has emerged as a contender to potentially replace Brendan Rodgers as manager of Celtic.

Rodgers’ bombshell resignation came on Monday, with the club confirming he had left with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club,” Celtic wrote in an official statement.

“Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.”

Martin O’Neill has been placed in charge on an interim basis while the Hoops continue their search for Rodgers’ full-time replacement.

Robbie Keane in contention to replace Brendan Rodgers as Celtic manager

According to The Telegraph, ex-Celtic loanee Keane has been named among the potential candidates to take the vacant manager job at Parkhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old started his coaching career at Indian club ATK, where he spent the last year of his playing career. Keane was appointed manager of Maccabi tel Aviv in 2023, who he guided to the Israeli Premier League title at the first time of asking.

He has since won the Hungarian league with Ferencvaros, his current club, who he joined in January this year.

Now, Keane has been linked with a return to Celtic to become the new manager and there is one major contributing factor that could sway him towards Glasgow.

Dermot Desmond could be key in Robbie Keane to Celtic link

Keane’s relationship with Dermot Desmond could be key in his potential move back to Celtic. When he joined the club as a player back in 2010, Keane was a hit among fans and was successful during his loan spell, scoring 16 goals in 19 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keane arrived at Celtic on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and shortly after his move, it was revealed that Desmond had personally funded the transfer, with Keane banking a reported £70,000 in the transfer.

At the time, Keane said of his move: “The club is massive. I am a Celtic fan and did not have to ask much about it. I always wanted to play for Celtic and it works for all parties.”

Kieran McKenna and former Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou have also been linked with the vacant position at Parkhead. The latter was recently sacked from his role at Nottingham Forest, following a dismal run of form in the Premier League, which sees the East Midlands club currently sat in the relegation zone.

Postecoglou was appointed manager of Forest in September and sacked just 39 days later - the second shortest managerial stint in Premier League history. The former Hoops boss was unable to win any of his matches in charge of the club and he is now looking for his job opportunity.